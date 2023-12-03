Clemson rides Girard’s shooting, Hall’s double-double to win at Pittsburgh

Joseph Girard III made six 3-pointers, PJ Hall posted his first double-double of the season, and Clemson picked up it’s second road win of the week with a 79-70 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Girard tallied his season high for the Tigers with 25 points, including a flurry at the end of the first half that sparked them to a 37-26 halftime lead. Hall added 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to continue his all-ACC pace so far this season.

Clemson built a 6-0 lead to open the game, but Pitt scored nine straight points to grab the lead at the first media timeout. The teams traded baskets over the next six minutes before a Hall layup broke a 16-16 tie and gave the Tigers a lead they would not relinquish. Girard scored Clemson’s last nine points of the half to push the lead to double digits.

The Tigers were able to maintain that margin for most of the second half, but Pitt was determined to not go quietly, particularly with Blake Hinson pouring in 22 of his 27 points after the break.

The Panthers whittled down the margin and trimmed it to just two on an Ishmael Leggett layup with 3:41 to play. A four-point spurt from Ian Schieffelin gave Clemson some breathing room, however, and PJ Hall got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer to push the lead to 77-68 with 1:31 remaining and seal the deal for the Tigers.

Hall and Girard were the story for Clemson offensively, combining for 47 points and 9-of-15 shooting from beyond the arc. Chauncey Wiggins tied a career high with 12 points, while Schieffelin added eight and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Pittsburgh entered the game as one of the nation’s best rebounding teams, but the Tigers outrebounded them 40-33.

Hinson led the way for Pitt, with Leggett and Carlton Carrington chipping in 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Clemson moved to 7-0 on the season and will host 7-0 South Carolina on Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.