Clemson to face Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

After an extended wait, Clemson has finally learned which bowl game the team will be playing in. The Tigers were selected to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. Clemson faces Kentucky. The Tigers and Wildcats have 13 times, with the Cats holding a 8-5 series lead, but Clemson winning the last game, the 2009 Music City Bowl where C.J. Spiller led the Tigers to a 21-13 win.

Kentucky comes in at 7-5 on the year and 5th in the SEC East. The Cats finished a disappointing season off on a high note, beating rival Louisville 38-31.

Wildcats’ head coach Mark Stoops was initially reported to be hired by Texas A&M to take over as head coach, a move that was widely criticized by Aggie fans on social media. Stoops eventually stated that he decided to stay in Lexington, and A&M hired Duke coach Mike Elko.

