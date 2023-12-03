NFL Tigers - Week 12 Results

Tigers in the NFL – Week 12

Trevor Lawrence put together a strong encore performance last week and a number of other Tiger Pros had notable outings. As we wait to find out whether the SEC is shut out of the College Football Playoffs, let’s see how the Tiger Pros fared in NFL Week 12.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

The Jaguars entered last week with a slim 1-game lead atop the AFC South and left Houston with an important win and some much-needed separation in the division. Had Jacksonville lost, the Texans would have tied for the division lead and held the tiebreaker over the Jaguars. Instead, Lawrence followed up his dominating performance against Tennessee with another great performance. He completed 23 of 38 passes for 364 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added another rushing touchdown and a 2-point conversion in leading the Jaguars to a 24-21 victory. Lawrence’s field vision was on full display once again as he connected with 7 different receivers, 6 of which had 30 or more receiving yards. His top 2 receivers, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Christian Kirk, both finished with 89 yards. Lawrence is getting hot at the right time, and Jacksonville will need him to finish strong down the stretch. [Total fantasy points: 25.56]

Etienne had 20 carries for 56 yards and caught 4 of 6 passes for 30 yards against the Texans. He continues to be an integral part of the Jaguars’ offense and is a must-start every week for fantasy managers after having accounted for over 20 points 5 times this year. Etienne is currently listed as questionable this week as he nurses a rib injury but is expected to play on Monday Night. [Total fantasy points: 12.6]

If the Jaguars can find a way to win 2 of their next 3 games against AFC North opponents Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore, they will put themselves in a solid position to take the division over their remaining games.

Next up: Bengals (5-6) on Monday Night Football, 12/4 in Jacksonville (JAX -9.5)

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins (8-3):

Christian Wilkins tied for his second-highest fantasy output of the year last week in Miami’s dominating 34-13 victory over the Jets in the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game. He had 3 solo tackles and 2 sacks on the day. Christian genuinely loves to play the game and seems to bring his best effort every week for the AFC East-leading Dolphins. [Total fantasy points: 9.0]

Next up: Commanders (4-8) on Sunday, 12/3 in Washington, D.C./Landover, Maryland (MIA -8.5)

K’Von Wallace and DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans (4-7)

Wallace has been a welcome addition to Tennessee’s secondary. He had 9 tackles (8 solo) and finished with the second most tackles for the Titans in a much-needed 17-10 victory over the Panthers. K’Von had his second-highest fantasy points total of the year in Week 12. [Total fantasy points: 8.5]

DeAndre Hopkins led the Titans’ receiving attack in catching 3 of 5 passes for 49 yards (an average of 16.3 yards per catch). The Titans haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention, but they will likely need to win most, if not all, of their remaining games to give themselves a chance. The development of Nuk’s connection with rookie quarterback Will Levis will be crucial if the Titans are going to make a run. [Total fantasy points: 7.9]

Next up: Colts (6-5) on Sunday, 12/3 in Indianapolis (IND -1.0)

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

The Raiders lost 31-17 at home last week to the Chiefs and are off this weekend. However, Hunter Renfrow continued to see an increased role in Las Vegas’ offense. In Week 12, he caught all 4 of his targets for 38 yards and finished with his second highest fantasy points total of the year. Over the past two weeks, he caught all 9 of his targets for 80 yards. Renfrow has proven himself once more to be a sure-handed, reliable option. No surprise there. [Total fantasy points: 7.8]

Next up: Vikings (6-6) on Sunday, 12/10 in Las Vegas (Line TBD)

Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Myles Murphy had 3 tackles including a sack in Cincinnati’s 16-10 home loss to the Steelers. The Bengals continue to struggle without Burrow, now having lost 3 in a row, and may be a stretch to make it to the playoffs in his absence. Murphy and the Bengals defense will attempt to contain Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Jr. and the Jaguars’ offense on Monday night in Jacksonville to try to keep their postseason hopes alive. [Total fantasy points: 5.0]

Next up: Jaguars (8-3) on Monday Night Football, 12/4 in Jacksonville (JAX -9.5)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is a recap of the other Tiger Pro performances from Week 12:

Ray-Ray McCloud, III, San Francisco 49ers: 1 reception for 23 yards (1 target), 2 kick returns for 52 yards [Total fantasy points: 3.3]

Albert Huggins, Atlanta Falcons: 1 solo tackle and a fumble recovery [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: 3 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: 3 tackles and a pass defended [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants: 3 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

DeShawn Williams, Carolina Panthers: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

K.J. Henry, Washington Commanders: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 1 pass defended [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers: 0.5 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]