Clemson vs. Kentucky: Gator Bowl How To Watch, TV Schedule, Online Streaming

This isn’t where any Clemson fan thought the season would end. While expectations of the Playoff may have been misguided, being 8-4 and playing in the Gator Bowl isn’t much of a consolation. But more coaching and play in September put the Tigers on this path. Now it is all about finishing the season strong and building towards 2024.

It is fair to say all that Clemson fans really care about here is seeing what, if any, impact new coaches Matt Luke and Chris Rumph have on their respective units. On the OL it sounds like there has been a renewed emphasis on fundamentals the last few weeks, something that should pay off.

Despite the transfers and opt outs this is a strong Clemson team and the Tigers should be able to continue their play from the end of the season to get a win. But don’t sleep on Kentucky, the Wildcats are more than capable of winning this one, especially if the Tigers let them hang around with an incompetent offense.

As always join us in the comments for one final time in 2023. After this we won’t be back until 2024 when the Tigers open up against UGA.

Game: Gator Bowl - Clemson Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Kickoff: 12:00pm EST

Where: Jacksonville, FL

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN