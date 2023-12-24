NFL Tigers - Week 15 Results

Tigers in the NFL – Week 15

Merry Christmas Eve, Tiger fans. If you’re a fan of the NFL too, Christmas is coming early for you today. The biggest matchup of the day is the Cowboys (10-4) versus the Dolphins (10-4) in Miami. NFC East versus AFC East. The Cowboys and Dolphins both currently sit at 1st place in their respective divisions. Dallas has clinched a playoff spot, while Miami still has some work to do. Jayron Kearse and the Dallas defense will try to contain Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense, while Christian Wilkins and the Dolphins defense will attempt to disrupt Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense to secure a playoff position for Miami with a victory today. Before you break out the buffalo wings, pizza and other gameday grub, let’s take a look at the Tiger Pros’ results from NFL Week 15.

Tee Higgins and Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals (8-7):

Tee Higgins, Myles Murphy and the Bengals pulled out a 27-24 overtime win over the Vikings last week, their second overtime victory in the last three games.

Higgins hauled in 4 catches for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns in a pivotal late-season matchup to keep the Bengals in the playoff mix. With Ja’Marr Chase out nursing an AC joint sprain, Cincinnati will lean more heavily on Higgins in Chase’s absence. [Total fantasy points: 22.1]

On the other side of the ball, Murphy had 4 tackles (2 solo) including a sack and finished with his highest fantasy points total of the year. [Total fantasy points: 6.0]

Next up: Steelers (7-7) on Saturday, 12/23 in Pittsburgh (CIN -2.5) (summary to come in Week 16 article)

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6)

Jacksonville hosted Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football last week. Unfortunately, the Jaguars weren’t able to muster much offensively and lost their third straight contest. Jacksonville now sits at 8-6, tied with Indianapolis and Houston in the AFC South, but still sitting atop the division by way of tiebreaker. With 3 games remaining, there’s little to no room for error.

Lawrence completed 25 of 43 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions against the Ravens. He also led Jacksonville’s rushing attack, running 4 times for 41 yards. Despite Lawrence accounting for over 300 yards of total offense, the Jaguars struggled to score. Lawrence’s 2 lost fumbles proved costly, and Jacksonville fell 23-7 to Baltimore. To make matters worse, Lawrence entered concussion protocol after the game and missed most of practice this week. However, he was cleared to travel with the team and will likely start this weekend against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. [Total fantasy points: 14.66]

Etienne had a relatively pedestrian day by his standards. He had 31 rushing yards on 10 attempts and caught 4 of 6 targets for 28 yards. The Jaguars will need Etienne and Lawrence to finish strong down the stretch to take the division and secure a playoff spot. [Total fantasy points: 10.9]

Next up: Buccaneers (7-7) on Sunday, 12/24 in Tampa Bay (JAX -1.0)

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints (7-8)

Bryan Bresee put together one of his best games of the year in the Saints’ 24-6 victory over the Giants in Week 15. Bresee had 3 tackles (2 solo) including 2 sacks. New Orleans entered Week 16 tied with Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. After losing 30-22 to the Rams on Thursday Night Football, a Jaguars victory over the Buccaneers this weekend would keep the Saints tied with the Buccaneers and set up a crucial matchup between New Orleans and Tampa Bay in Week 17. [Total fantasy points: 8.5]

Next up: Buccaneers (7-7) on Sunday, 12/31 in Tampa Bay (Line TBD)

K’Von Wallace and DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans (5-9)

The Titans fell to the Texans 19-16 at home last weekend and were eliminated from playoff contention.

K’Von Wallace had 4 solo tackles and 2 passes defended in the losing effort and continues to be a reliable contributor in the Titans’ secondary. [Total fantasy points: 6.0]

DeAndre Hopkins was targeted a team-high 9 times but caught only 2 passes for 21 yards. Titans quarterback Will Levis suffered an ankle injury and may not be available this weekend when the Titans host the Seahawks. With Tennessee out of the playoff conversation and Hopkins in the 1st year of a 2-year contract, I wouldn’t be surprised if Hopkins sees more limited snaps over the remainder of the season. [Total fantasy points: 5.1]

Next up: Seahawks (7-7) on Sunday, 12/24 in Nashville (SEA -3.0)

K.J. Henry, Washington Commanders (4-10)

The Commanders’ 28-20 loss to the Rams last week closed the door on their playoff hopes. Since Week 11, K.J. Henry has come on for Washington and has shown promise for the defensive line. He finished with 5 tackles (4 solo) including a tackle for loss against the Rams. If Henry can finish the season strong, he will position himself as a key cog in the Commanders’ defense next season. [Total fantasy points: 5.5]

Next up: Jets (5-9) on Sunday, 12/24 in New York/East Rutherford, NJ (NYJ -3.0)

Here is a look at the other Tiger Pros’ performances from Week 15:

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins: 3 tackles (2 solo) including ½ sack [Total fantasy points: 4.5].

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 3 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: 3 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

Davis Allen, Los Angeles Rams: 1 reception for 14 yards [Total fantasy points: 2.4]

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants: 3 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

DeShawn Williams, Carolina Panthers: 3 tackles [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Dexter Lawrence, II, New York Giants: 2 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Albert Huggins, Atlanta Falcons: 3 tackles [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills: 2 tackles [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]