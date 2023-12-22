Clemson Basketball Lords over Queens Royals

Unlike the now decade old classic “Royals” by Lorde (thanks to my wife on pointing out how old that song is, sheesh), there were no “Tigers on a gold leash” this evening. Instead, fans were treated to a wire to wire domination of the visitors, 109-79 in Littlejohn.

The Tigers dashed their way to the most points in a 1st half in the entire Brad Brownell era, 69 points. The second half, the Tigers broke the century mark and were able to get a lot of the reserves action. It was a good night all around to build depth. It was the most points ever scored in the Brownell era.

Queens is in year two of transitioning from being a division II basketball staple, to having to take their lumps in transition. Just on RPI alone, the Royals limped in at 263rd, it won’t move the needle on paper. However, there is a lot to like about the future of the Queens program.

The Royals had no quit in them, and actually outscored Clemson 43-40 in second half, although the last 5 minutes were against the deep portion of Clemson’s bench. Two Royals led scoring with 18 a piece (BJ McLaurin and AJ McKee). McLaurin shot 50% from 3 and 60% overall. Three more of Queens players got in to double digits. Deyton Albury and Logan Threatt with 10 each and Chris Ashby with 14.

But for what all Queens had to like with their starting 5, they severely lacked in depth, particularly in the low post. And Clemson was able to hammer them all night long.

PJ Hall had an easy 27 points, shooting a mind boggling 84.6% tonight. He seriously only missed 2 shots. Girard and Wiggins contributed with 19 and 13 respectively. Wiggins continues to show the budding star he could become, while Girard continues to hit dagger after dagger. RJ Godfrey also had a career day, his 19 points gave a peek at how athletic the future of Clemson’s front court could be. 10 different Tigers scored tonight.

Next up, the Tigers get a couple days off, before a Friday night showdown with a pesky bunch from Radford.

A good night had by all. And if it hasn’t been said, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the folks here at Shakin’ the Southland.

Go Tigers!