Clemson vs Queens Preview

Queens Royals 6-7 at Clemson Tigers 9-1 (1-0)

When: 6:00pm, Friday 12/22

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum - Clemson, SC

TV: ACCN

Odds: Clemson -16.5, Queens ranked 271 by KenPom with 5% chance to win, Clemson ranked 25th by KenPom with 95% chance to win

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

We knew Clemson basketball would eventually run into a hiccup, and an away test at Memphis proved to be just too much for the errant Tigers on Saturday. Their first loss being at a tough Memphis team’s home court isn’t the worst blemish they could tack onto their resume, and it shouldn’t derail this squad’s impressive start.

At 9-1, Clemson now sits at #18 in the AP poll as they look to hit ten wins on the season against Queens. This is a favorable matchup for Clemson and will serve as a nice opportunity to get another win before the holiday break.

Queens is a new D-1 team, only in its second season at this level. The Royals won a respectable 18 games last year but are floundering this year in the ASUN conference. They like to shoot the 3, attempting from beyond the arc on over 40% of their possessions. Led by guard Deyton Albury, the Royals’ offensive attack tends to live and die by their 3-point shooting. Lately, it’s been dying.

Clemson’s offense shouldn’t have much trouble with a Queens defense that is giving up points on 56% of their opponents’ field goal attempts. Look for PJ Hall to have a big night inside; perhaps Chase Hunter can use this game to display a consistent performance, something we haven’t seen much of from him this year.

This is Clemson’s easiest game of the year so far, and it shouldn’t be anything more than a blowout in Littlejohn for the Tigers. I have Clemson by 20 on Friday night.