Clemson Signing Day Breakdown: Offense

College Football in December is a whirlwind. With the transfer portal opening, the early signing period on December 20th, and bowl games underway, there’s a lot to keep up with.

So far, Clemson has gone 0-for-3 in the transfer portal. They offered three offensive linemen, but all three chose other opportunities (Alan Herron to Penn State, Keylan Rutledge to Georgia Tech, and Addison Nichols to Arkansas). Fortunately, signing day was more successful. Below is a full position-by-position breakdown to recap Clemson’s signing day of offensive players. We’ll have a separate post for the defensive players.

All star ratings displayed are from the 247 Composite.

Quarterback: 0 Commits

Clemson took some shots at quarterback, but failed to land their key targets. DJ Lagway went to Florida, Walker White went to Auburn, and then Air Noland chose Ohio State over Clemson. Two months after missing on those options, Clemson landed a 2025 QB — Blake Hebert. They told him they would not be taking a QB in the class. Instead — having used the portal six months prior to add Paul Tyson for depth in 2023 — they redshirted Chris Vizzina, effectively making him the 2024 QB. This was sub-optimal, but I’m high on Blake Hebert. Below is my original breakdown video from his commitment.

Running Back: 1 Commit

David Eziomume (3-star)

Following two seasons of Clemson missing on their top running back targets, Coach Spiller nailed it with David Eziomume. He is a football and track star from Cobb County in the Atlanta suburbs. He chose Clemson over Auburn and Georgia Tech and also had offers from Florida State, Miami, Louisville, and more. He will immediately improve the speed and explosiveness of the running back room at Clemson. He has also been extremely vocal in recruiting other players into the 2024 class.

Wide Receiver: 2 Commits

Bryant Wesco (5-star)

TJ Moore (4-star)

Clemson’s biggest area of need is also where they hit the biggest home run. Bryant Wesco is the highest rated WR recruit Clemson has landed in two decades. 247 Sports scout Gabe Brooks notes his ability to create separation and win “combat” balls — two things Clemson’s WRs have been lacking over the past three seasons. At 6-foot-2 and only 170lbs, he will need to add to muscle without sacrificing speed, but should still make a quick impact. TJ Moore is 6-foot-3 and 190 lbs. He has great hands and the ability to separate. Clemson appears to be betting the house on one or both of these guys playing a huge role as freshmen given how the team struggled at WR, lost their leading WR (Beaux Collins) to transfer, and didn’t use the portal to add any others.

Tight End: 1 Commit

Christian Betancur (4-star)

Betancur received offers from Ohio State, Florida State, and several other major programs, but ultimately chose Clemson. He is a good pass catcher and at 6-foot-5 and 240lbs, should be capable of being a plus blocker with proper coaching. He finished his senior season with 1,345 receiving yards. With his size, strength, and ball skills, he should become a great red zone threat at bare minimum for Clemson.

Marian Central's Christian Bentancur is the 2023 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year after catching 92 passes for 1,345 yards and 21 touchdowns. https://t.co/KuLcuJtXr6 — Northwest Herald - Shaw Local (@nwherald) December 9, 2023

Offensive Line: 2 Commits

Ronan O’Connell (3-star)

Watson Young (3-star)

Clemson missed on several offensive line targets and that is likely part of the reason O-Line Coach Thomas Austin was let go. Although only a 3-star, Ronan O’Connell had offers from Tennessee (his home state) and Wisconsin. He played left tackle and moves really well in space. I’m quite high on what he brings to Clemson.

Watson Young is another three-star, but has offer list was less impressive with App State, Coastal Carolina, MTSU, and Liberty headlining his list. He was committed to App State before Clemson came in late with the offer. He is a Clemson legacy from Daniel High School where he played left tackle and center and projects as an interior lineman at Clemson. I was not initially high on this signing, but after Clemson went 0-for-3 in portal O-line offers I’m glad Clemson at least got a second O-lineman. He looks good in run blocking, but O-line Hudl highlight videos are hard to evaluate because they obviously never show them getting beat.

Clemson is still in the mix for Mason Wade, a 3-star currently committed to Duke, and Elijah Thurman a four-star from Hinesville, GA (near Savannah). Thurman commits at 11am and we’ll be sure to update this article after his announcement. He is a Clemson lean with Missouri and Florida offers also on the table. Clemson is already at 85 scholarships without him so his additional would indicate Clemson is expecting attrition.