NFL Tigers - Week 13 Results

Tigers in the NFL – Week 14

There are only four weeks left in the NFL’s regular season, and teams are fighting for playoff positioning. There was a lot of action last week from the Tiger Pros and there’s sure to be more this weekend. Here are the results from NFL Week 14.

DeAndre Hopkins and K’Von Wallace, Tennessee Titans (5-8)

Miami was favored by 13 points when they hosted DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans on Monday Night Football. After trailing by 14 points with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter, Tennessee made a shocking comeback to beat the AFC East leading Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium. The Titans drove the field on their ensuing possession and capped off a 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Will Levis to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:40 left to play. The Titans opted to go for two and converted, bringing the score to 27-21. The Titans defense forced a punt after using 2 timeouts allowing only 25 seconds to elapse on the play clock. Eric Garror returned the ball to Tennessee’s 36-yard line to start the drive with 2:15 to go. On the next play, Hopkins hauled in a 36-yard catch and took the ball down to Miami’s 28-yard line. Three plays later, the Titans found the endzone again with a 3-yard Derrick Henry touchdown run to complete the comeback with 1:49 to play. After the extra point, the Titans led 28-27. The Titans defense held once more on the Dolphins’ final drive of the game, and Tennessee walked away with an improbable victory in South Beach. Hopkins had a phenomenal day in catching 7 of 12 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown. As Levis becomes more comfortable in the Titans’ offense, Hopkins should continue to shine. [Total fantasy points: 25.4]

On the other side of the ball, K’Von Wallace finished with 7 tackles (6 solo) for Tennessee’s defense. He has proven himself to be a reliable contributor for Tennessee, just as he was for Arizona. Wallace is listed as questionable for this weekend’s game against the Texans as he nurses a quadricep injury. [Total fantasy points: 6.5]

Next up: Texans (7-6) on Sunday, 12/17 in Nashville (TEN -3.5)

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

Lawrence completed 28 of 50 passes for 257 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Browns last week in Cleveland. Unfortunately, Cleveland’s defense forced 4 turnovers, including 3 interceptions. Despite the turnovers, Jacksonville drew within 4 points after a late touchdown pass from Lawrence to tight end Evan Engram with 1:33 left in the game. The Jaguars failed to convert an onside kick and fell to the Browns 31-27. [Total fantasy points: 20.38]

The Browns rushing defense stifled Etienne for most of the day as he ran 14 times for 35 yards. Etienne did, however, have a rushing touchdown and added 4 catches for 37 receiving yards. [Total fantasy points: 17.2]

The Jaguars return home to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a pivotal Sunday Night Football matchup as the Jaguars hold a slim ½ game lead over the Colts in the AFC South.

Next up: Ravens (10-3) on Sunday, 12/17 in Jacksonville (BAL -3.5)

Davis Allen, Los Angeles Rams (6-7):

Los Angeles lost to Baltimore 37-31 in overtime after the Ravens’ Tylan Wallace returned a punt for a game-winning touchdown. One bright spot for the Rams, though, was the emergence of Davis Allen. With the Rams down 2 tight ends in starter Tyler Higbee and backup Hunter Long, Davis Allen’s opportunity came, and he grabbed it, literally and metaphorically. He caught 4 of 5 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, his first in the NFL. Hopefully this is a sign of big things to come for this Tiger Pro. [Total fantasy points: 15]

Next up: Commanders (4-9) on Sunday, 12/17 in Los Angeles/Inglewood (LAR -6.5)

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (7-6):

We saw another uptick in Tee’s production last week against Indianapolis. Higgins caught 2 of 4 targets from backup quarterback Jake Browning for 72 yards in the Bengals’ convincing 34-14 victory over the Colts. When Joe Burrow was sidelined with a season-ending injury earlier this year, Cincinnati’s playoff prospects looked bleak. However, with Browning at the helm, the Bengals have found themselves firmly in the mix for the final stretch. [Total fantasy points: 9.2]

Next up: Vikings (7-6) on Saturday, 12/16 in Cincinnati (CIN -3.5) (summary to come in next week’s article)

Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers (10-3):

Clelin Ferrell had his best game of the year against Seattle last week. He had 4 tackles (3 solo) including a sack and a tackle for loss in the 49ers’ 28-16 victory over the Seahawks. The 49ers are the only team with a winning record in the NFC West and hold a commanding 4-game lead in the division. San Francisco is heavily favored this weekend as they head to Glendale to take on divisional foe Arizona. [Total fantasy points: 7.5]

Next up: Cardinals (3-10) on Sunday, 12/17 in Glendale (SF -12.0)

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins (9-4):

Christian Wilkins had a solid day in the Dolphins’ surprising loss to the Titans. He had 5 tackles (3 solo) including a sack and a tackle for loss. Miami looks to get back on track when they host the Jets in Week 15. [Total fantasy points: 7.0]

Next up: Jets (5-8) on Sunday, 12/17 in Miami (MIA -7.0)

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

The Raiders-Vikings Week 14 matchup was a game to forget, for the players and fans alike. There were a combined 17 punts as both teams struggled offensively. The lone score of the game was a 36-yard field goal from Minnesota’s Greg Joseph with 1:57 to go in the 4th Quarter. Hunter Renfrow had 3 receptions for 46 yards, but had a crucial fumble in the 3rd quarter which ended a Raiders drive at the Vikings’ 18-yardline. A tough break for sure, but it was good to see Renfrow continue to be involved in the offense. [Total fantasy points: 5.6]

Next up: Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, 12/14 in Las Vegas (LV -3.5) (The Raiders demolished the Chargers 63-21 on Thursday night)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is how the other Tiger Pros fared in Week 14:

Albert Huggins, Atlanta Falcons: 6 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: 4 tackles (3 solo) [Total fantasy points: 3.5]

Dexter Lawrence, II, New York Giants: 3 tackles and ½ sack [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 2 tackles (1 solo) and a pass defended [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: 2 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Baylon Spector, Buffalo Bills: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]