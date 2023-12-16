Clemson falls short at Memphis 79-77

David Jones scored 22 points, Jahvon Quinerly added 17 and Memphis outlasted Clemson 79-77 on Saturday to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

Clemson was able to turn a nip-and-tuck game into a 39-32 halftime lead thanks to a closing 19-9 run. A 10-0 Memphis spurt out of the break brought the game back to a stalemate, however, and the game stayed within two possessions from then on.

Joe Girard tied the game at 68 on a layup with 5:11 remaining, but a quick 4-0 run from Memphis provided some breathing room. Clemson kept it close — cutting the lead to just one point on multiple occasions — and had a 3-point look to tie the game with six seconds to play.

PJ Hall’s shot went begging, though, and Clemson wasn’t able to get another look at a tie before the clock hit zero.

Hall led Clemson with 21 points, and Chauncey Wiggins continued his breakout with a career-high 19. Chase Hunter added 13, while Ian Schieffelin posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Nick Jourdain chipped in 11 points and Jaykwon Walton 10 for Memphis, which moved to 8-2 on the season.

Clemson fell to 9-1 and will host Queens on Friday.