Men’s Soccer Wins National Championship 2-1

Clemson United took home the program’s fourth national championship on Monday night in Louisville after defeating Notre Dame 2-1.

The opening goal came off a Brandon Parrish volley in the first half:

That goal would be followed up by none other than Ousmane Sylla in the second half:

The 2-0 lead would hold until the very last minute when a poor handball cost the Tigers their fifth tournament shutout. The 2-1 victory is all anyone will remember though, as the Tigers have now claimed their second national championship in three years.

Congratulations to the 2023 National Champs!