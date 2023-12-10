NFL Tigers - Week 13 Results

Tigers in the NFL – Week 13

With bowl season waiting in the wings, now is a great time to check in on the Tiger Pros. I have always enjoyed watching NFL games. Don’t get me wrong, I love the college game. Absolutely do. To the NFL’s credit, though, there is something about seeing the game played at its highest level with the best of the best from college going head-to-head every game. For the Clemson faithful, what makes it even better is watching former Tiger standouts continue to show out in the pro ranks. Several Tiger Pros had a bye in Week 13. However, we still saw some solid performances to open the December slate. Let’s take a look at the results from NFL Week 13.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

The Jaguars battled the Bengals to an overtime loss in Jacksonville on Monday Night Football. With 5:43 remaining in the 4th quarter and the game tied up at 28-28, Lawrence was sacked at Cincinnati’s 30-yardline and left the game with a high ankle sprain. Jacksonville kicker Brandon McManus missed a 48-yard attempt, and Cincinnati drove the field and converted on their field goal attempt. With 1:05 remaining, Etienne caught a short pass from backup quarterback C.J. Beathard and turned it into a crucial 19-yard gain down to the Bengals 28-yard line helping set up a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime. The Bengals forced a punt in the extra period, and Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson hit the game winner to cap an unlikely victory for the Bengals in Jacksonville. Lawrence and Etienne both had good games in the losing effort.

Before leaving the game, Trevor Lawrence continued to shine for the third week in a row. He completed 22 of 29 passes (a 76% completion rate) for 258 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. His field vision was once more on full display as he connected with 8 different receivers, 6 of which finished with 26 or more receiving yards. Lawrence also ran 5 times for 8 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps the result would have been different had Lawrence been able to finish the game, but the concern going forward is Lawrence’s ankle. Right now, he is slated to start this week against the Browns. For you baseball fans, Trevor Lawrence has quietly put together a Cal Ripken, Jr., Iron Man-esque streak going back to his high school days in that he has never missed a game due to injury. He will look to continue that streak this weekend as Jacksonville attempts to maintain its 1-game lead over the Colts and Texans in the AFC South with 5 games remaining. [Total fantasy points: 25.12]

Travis Etienne, Jr. finished with 45 hard-earned rushing yards on 11 attempts and a rushing touchdown. He caught all four passes thrown his way for 34 receiving yards. If Lawrence is limited this week, the Jaguars will need Etienne at the top of his game to pull out the victory against a Cleveland team who is fighting for a playoff spot. [Total fantasy points: 17.9]

Next up: Browns (7-5) on Sunday, 12/10 in Cleveland (CLE -2.5)

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans (4-7)

DeAndre Hopkins did his part, but the Colts handed the Titans an overtime loss in Indianapolis last week, landing a crucial blow to Tennessee’s playoff hopes. With 5:43 remaining in the 4th Quarter and the Titans trailing 19-25, Hopkins caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Will Levis to tie the game up at 25-25. Tennessee kicker Nick Folk, though, failed to convert the extra point, and the game remained tied at the end of regulation. The Titans won the toss and finished their drive with a 46-yard field goal from Nick Folk on Tennessee’s lone possession in overtime. The Colts responded with some Gardner Minshew Magic, finishing a 75-yard drive with a game winning touchdown pass to Michael Pittman, Jr. Hopkins was targeted 12 times in the contest and caught 5 passes for a team high 75 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also had one rush for 4 yards. The Titans have struggled this year, but it’s been good to see Hopkins ramp up his production. If the Titans can figure out their QB situation in the offseason, Nuk can reclaim his spot as one of the top receivers in the league. This week, we’ll get to see Hopkins continue his climb in primetime against Miami on Monday night. [Total fantasy points: 18.9]

Next up: Dolphins (9-3) on Monday Night Football, 12/11 in Miami (MIA -13.0)

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (6-6):

Following a three-game absence, Higgins returned from a hamstring injury last week against Jacksonville. He caught all 3 of his targets from backup quarterback Jake Browning and finished with 36 receiving yards in the Bengals’ 34-31 overtime victory over the Jaguars. We’ll look for Tee’s production to increase this week when the Bengals host the Colts. [Total fantasy points: 6.6]

Next up: Colts (7-5) on Sunday, 12/10 in Cincinnati (CIN -2.5)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is how the other Tiger Pros fared in Week 13:

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: 6 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 3.5]

K.J. Henry, Washington Commanders: 2 solo tackles with a tackle for loss [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: 3 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins: 3 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: 2 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Albert Huggins, Atlanta Falcons: 2 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

K’Von Wallace, Tennessee Titans: 2 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]