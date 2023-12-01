Clemson Tigers 2023-24 Transfer Portal Tracker

With the conclusion of the regular season, many players will now begin to announce their decisions to enter the transfer portal and seek playing time in a new location. Clemson has already seen several such announcements, and we’ll be using this page as a one-stop shop to keep you updated on all portal activities for Clemson Football. Please join the comments section for a hearty discussion.
This article will be updated as more names enter the portal.
- QB Hunter Helms
Thank you, Clemson. pic.twitter.com/j5f30OWkgo— Hunter Helms (@HH_7251) November 28, 2023
- OL Mitchell Mayes
November 29, 2023
- TE Sage Ennis
Forever A Tiger. pic.twitter.com/oaUTP98yki— Sage Ennis (@Sage_Ennis) November 30, 2023
- WR Beaux Collins
November 30, 2023
- CB Toriano Pride
Toriano Pride has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/c3CtuFQjDk— Nachos & Analysis (@Nachos_Analysis) December 1, 2023
