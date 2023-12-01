 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Clemson Tigers 2023-24 Transfer Portal Tracker

Use this page as a hub to discuss recent portal departures from Clemson football.

By Will_Harper
/ new

With the conclusion of the regular season, many players will now begin to announce their decisions to enter the transfer portal and seek playing time in a new location. Clemson has already seen several such announcements, and we’ll be using this page as a one-stop shop to keep you updated on all portal activities for Clemson Football. Please join the comments section for a hearty discussion.

This article will be updated as more names enter the portal.

  • QB Hunter Helms
  • OL Mitchell Mayes
  • TE Sage Ennis
  • WR Beaux Collins
  • CB Toriano Pride

More From Shakin The Southland

Loading comments...