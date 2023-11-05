NFL Tigers - Week 8 Results

We saw some really big ups and downs for the Tiger Pros in Week 8, most notably in the Titans-Falcons matchup. DeAndre Hopkins had a statement game while the Falcons lost Grady Jarrett for the year due to an ACL tear. As a whole, the Tiger Pros showed their mettle with several players making impactful performances in Week 8.

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

Nuk went off against the Falcons, putting the league on notice that he is still one of the most elite receivers in the NFL. Hopkins caught 4 of 6 targets from rookie quarterback Will Levis for 128 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns in the Titans’ 28-23 win over the Falcons. 75% of his catches went for touchdowns. Hopkins took the lid off Atlanta’s defense averaging 32 yards per catch. He scored touchdowns in 3 of 4 quarters, including a 47-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring for Tennessee at the end of the first quarter. He followed that up with a 12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and a 61-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Nuk had the 2nd most fantasy points in the entire NFL in Week 8. Nuk being Nuk. [Total fantasy points: 34.8]

Next up: Steelers, on Thursday, 11/2 in Pittsburgh (PIT -3.5)

Travis Etienne, Jr. and Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Etienne, Lawrence and the Jaguars pulled out a 20-10 victory over the Steelers in Pittsburgh to increase their winning streak to 5 going into a well-deserved bye week.

Etienne finished in the top 15 of all NFL players for total fantasy points(14th) in a Week 8 matchup that again showcased his dual threat capabilities. He had 24 carries for 79 rushing yards and caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, including a 56-yard touchdown reception in the 3rd quarter. He followed up this explosive play with a 2-point conversion run to put the Jaguars up 17-10 in what proved to be the difference. Travis currently has the #7 most fantasy points in the NFL for the season to date. [Total fantasy points: 25.9]

Lawrence had another solid day accounting for 302 total yards of offense. He completed 75% of his passes for 292 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had one rushing attempt for 10 yards and should get some much-needed rest this weekend as he continues to recover from a knee sprain [Total fantasy points: 15.68]

Next up: Bye week on Sunday, 11/5; 49ers on Sunday, 11/12 in Jacksonville (Line TBD)

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

After starting the season 1-3, the Bengals are back to their winning ways having put together a 3-game winning streak. Tee is working his way back to his elite form and caught 5 of 6 targets for 69 yards in the Bengals’ 31-17 win over the 49ers. Higgins will attempt to continue his upward projection against a stingy Bills secondary that is ranked fourth in passing defense through Week 8. [Total fantasy points: 11.9]

Next up: Bills on Sunday Night Football, 11/5 in Cincinnati (CIN -2.5)

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

Christian Wilkins and the Dolphins completed a season sweep of the Patriots in Week 8. Wilkins always seems to bring a little extra when playing his home-state team. He had 5 tackles (4 solo) including a sack. This week Wilkins and the Dolphins defense will have their hands full with Mahomes and the Chiefs when they kick off in Germany in perhaps the most anticipated matchup of Week 9. [Total fantasy points: 7.5]

Next up: Chiefs on Sunday, 11/5 in Frankfurt (KC -1.5)

Ray-Ray McCloud, III and Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers

McCloud caught both of his targets for 43 yards in the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Bengals, giving San Francisco a 3rd straight loss after opening the season with a sizzling 5-0 record. Ray-Ray had his highest total fantasy points of the year for the second week in a row. He continued to contribute on special teams and had a 16-yard kickoff return. [Total fantasy points: 6.3]

Ferrell also finished with his most fantasy points of the year, accounting for 5 tackles, 0.5 sack, and a forced fumble. Not a bad day for this Power Ranger in the 49ers’ losing effort.

Next up: Bye week on Sunday, 11/5; Jaguars on Sunday, 11/12 in Jacksonville (Line TBD)

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Another Power Ranger got in on the sack party in Week 8. Big Dex had three tackles (2 solo) including a sack against the Jets in a close 13-10 loss. Lawrence and the Giants will look to get back in the win column this weekend in Vegas. [Total fantasy points: 9.0]

Next up: Raiders on Sunday, 11/5 in Las Vegas (LV -1.5)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is a recap of other Tiger performances from Week 8:

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: 2 receptions for 19 yards [Total fantasy points: 4.9]

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: 4 tackles (2 solo) including a tackle for loss [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 3 tackles (2 solo) and 1 pass defended [Total fantasy points: 3.5]

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: 2 tackles (1 solo) and 2 passes defended [Total fantasy points: 3.5]

DeShawn Williams, Carolina Panthers: 3 tackles (1 solo) and 1 pass defended [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: 2 solo tackles [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills: 2 solo tackles [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

K’Von Wallace, Tennessee Titans: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Tanner Muse, Los Angeles Chargers: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Andrew Booth, Jr., Minnesota Vikings: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants: 1 pass defended [Total fantasy points: 1.0]