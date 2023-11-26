NFL Tigers - Week 11 Results

Tigers in the NFL – Week 11

It’s hard to believe college football’s regular season has come and gone. It wasn’t the season the Clemson faithful had hoped for, but it was encouraging to see the Tigers finish on a high note over their last four games. Meanwhile, the NFL season is still in full swing. Last week we saw many solid performances from the Tiger Pros, none bigger than Trevor Lawrence’s game against Tennessee. And if you haven’t heard, Martavis Bryant was recently signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad and could potentially make a return in the coming weeks following a 5-year absence. There was a lot of action last week on the field for the Tiger Pros. Here are their results from NFL Week 11.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

To say Trevor Lawrence bounced back last week is an understatement. He put together a fantastic game and led the Jaguars to a 34-14 win over the Titans. Lawrence connected on 24 of 32 passes (75% completion rate) for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions. He added 5 rushes for 17 yards and 2 more touchdowns. His monster performance resulted in the most fantasy points in the NFL in Week 11. Finishing second was fellow Jaguar Calvin Ridley who hauled in 7 receptions from Lawrence for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. Lawrence did a fantastic job seeing the field as he connected with 7 different receivers, 6 of which had 20 or more yards receiving. The Jaguars will need Lawrence at the top of his game when they head to Houston this weekend. Jacksonville currently sits atop the AFC south at 7-3 with Houston right behind at 6-4. Houston won the first matchup in a surprising 20-point victory over the Jaguars in Jacksonville back in Week 3. Lawrence and the Jaguars will attempt to exact revenge on the Texans this weekend in Houston and strengthen their grip on 1st place in the division. On the flipside, Jacksonville can ill afford another loss to Houston who would then tie the Jaguars for the division lead and hold the tiebreaker with a season sweep. [Total fantasy points: 32.18]

Etienne finished with 14 carries for 52 yards and 3 receptions for 7 yards. While this wasn’t his typical game, it was more than enough to complement Lawrence and the receiving corps in a convincing victory over NFC South divisional opponent Tennessee. [Total fantasy points: 8.9]

Next up: Texans on Sunday, 11/26 in Houston (JAX -2.5)

DeAndre Hopkins and K’Von Wallace, Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins was a bright spot for the struggling Titans. He caught 4 of 5 targets from rookie quarterback Will Levis for 59 yards and a touchdown. Levis and Hopkins will need to build more chemistry in a hurry for Tennessee to salvage their season. [Total fantasy points: 5.7]

K’Von Wallace tied for second in total tackles for the Titans with 6 solo tackles. Tennessee will need Wallace to help shore up their passing defense if the Titans are going to make a run over their final 6 games. The Titans will have a great opportunity to start that run this weekend when they host the 1-9 Panthers. [Total fantasy points: 6.0]

Next up: Panthers on Sunday, 11/26 in Nashville (TEN -3.5)

Isaiah Simmons and Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Isaiah Simmons had his highest fantasy points of the season against the Commanders. With Washington down 24-19 on the Giants’ 48 yard line with 29 seconds left in the game, Simmons picked off Sam Howell and ran it all the way back for a game sealing 54-yard touchdown. What an emphatic finish for this Tiger Pro who also added 4 solo tackles on the day. [Total fantasy points: 14.0]

Dexter Lawrence had a solid day himself finishing with 4 solo tackles, a sack and 2 passes defended. He tied for his highest total fantasy points of the year (both coming against Washington). Unfortunately, he pulled a hamstring during Isaiah Simmons’ pick-six and may be out for a week. If so, the Giants will miss Big Dex in the middle clogging up the running lanes and pressuring the opposing QB. [Total fantasy points: 9.0]

Next up: Patriots on Sunday, 11/26 in New York/East Rutherford, NJ (NE -4.0)

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Hunter Renfrow also finished with his highest fantasy points total of the year in a close, 20-13 loss to the Dolphins in Week 11. In what was hopefully a sign of things to come under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, Renfrow was targeted 5 times and caught all 5 passes for 42 yards. If you haven’t seen Hunter’s hurdle highlight, you should take a look. This kid is a difference maker, and it was nice to see him more involved in Week 11. [Total fantasy points: 9.2]

Next up: Chiefs on Sunday, 11/26 in Las Vegas [KC -9.5]

K.J. Henry, Washington Commanders

It sounds like a broken record at this point, but K.J. Henry also finished with his highest total fantasy points of the year. He had 4 total tackles (2 solo), 2 passes defended, and 1.5 sacks against the Giants. While he would have liked to get the win, K.J. put in a solid day at the office. [Total fantasy points: 9.0]

Next up: Dallas on Thursday, 11/23 in Dallas [DAL -13.5] (see next week’s article for results)

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys

Kearse and the Cowboys prevailed over the Panthers with a 33-10 victory in Charlotte. Jayron contributed to the Cowboys’ dominating defensive performance with 7 tackles (2 solo) and half a sack. Unfortunately, Kearse missed out on the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Commanders with a back injury and will look to return next week when Dallas hosts the surging Seahawks in a primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football. [Total fantasy points: 5.5]

Next up: Seattle on Thursday, 11/30 in Dallas [Line TBD]

Here is a recap of other Tiger performances from Week 11:

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills: 1.0 sack [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers: 1 solo tackle and a fumble recovery [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins: 2 solo tackles including a tackle for loss [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

Myles Murphy, Cincinnati Bengals: 2 solo tackles [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Tanner Muse, Los Angeles Chargers: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

DeShawn Williams, Carolina Panthers: 0.5 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]