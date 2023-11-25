Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Gamethread

This year the Palmetto Bowl feels a little different. Really it hasn’t felt like this since 2014, the last time the Gamecocks came in as winners. We all remember how that one turned out as Deshaun Watson gave them a single leg ass-kicking. And Clemson never looked back, until last year.

This year the Tigers have rebounded from an ugly start and have an excellent opportunity to finish the season on a high note. Once again the gameplan is simple, contain Rattler. Last year that didn’t happen in the second half and it paved the way for a combeback by the Gamecocks. That and the inability of Brandon Streeter to call a simple run play. Hopefully Riley took some notes.

On offense let’s see if this team can take another step. It will be hard with all of the injuries at WR. After Stellato and Brown things get ugly in a hurry. Lean on Mafah, Ship, and the TEs. That’s the recipe for success tonight.

Game: Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Location: Columbia, SC

Kickoff: 7:30pm EST

TV: SEC Network

Online Streaming: WatchESPN or your favorite streaming provider

As always join us in the comments below