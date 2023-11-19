NFL Tigers - Week 10 Results

Tigers in the NFL – Week 10

The Tiger Pros had a tough Week 10. Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jaguars suffered a rough home loss at the hands of the 49ers. The worst news, however, was Deshaun Watson being lost for the season, but not before he led the Browns to a comeback victory in what was arguably the best game of last weekend’s NFL slate. Let’s look at how the Tiger Pros fared in Week 10.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Deshaun had a short-lived return from injury, but he went out with a bang. We finally got to see the Deshaun-Lamar showdown we missed out on in Week 4, and this game lived up to the hype. Flash back to 2016 when we saw an unforgettable game in Death Valley. Deshaun and Lamar both had prolific performances in a game that proved to be pivotal to the Tigers’ 2016 title run. Lamar took the Cardinals down the field on their final drive and had a chance to win it when Marcus Edmond made a game-sealing stop pushing Cardinals receive James Quick out-of-bounds one-yard short of a 1st down.

In last week’s matchup of the former ACC quarterbacks, Watson accounted for 250 yards of total offense. He connected on 20 of 34 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception and rushed for 37 yards on 8 carries, none more important than his final run of the game. He also had a 3-yard rush for a 2-point conversion. Jackson finished with 264 yards of total offense with 223 passing yards, completing 13 of 23 pass attempts. He had a touchdown pass, 2 interceptions, and 8 rushes for 41 yards.

Deshaun had a rough start, throwing a pick-6 on the second play from scrimmage 40 seconds into the 1st Quarter. The Ravens led the entire game until the last play and stretched their lead to 14 or more on 4 occasions. With 11:34 left in the 4th Quarter, the Browns trailed the Ravens 31-17 after a Gus Edwards (Baltimore) touchdown run. Deshaun then led the Browns to a 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku. After the extra point, the Browns trailed 31-24 with 8:57 to go. Less than a minute later, the Browns Defense came up big when Greg Newsome, II picked off Lamar Jackson and took it to the house for a 34-yard pick-6 with 8:16 remaining. Unfortunately, Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins failed to convert the extra point.

The Browns Defense held onto their momentum and forced a punt with 5:03 to go to set up a game winning scoring drive. Deshaun led the Browns down the field on their final drive and took a shot on the sideline on a 16-yard run up to the Ravens’ 39-yard line. His running backs set up Newsome for a chance at redemption for his missed extra point, and he cashed in with a 40-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, handing the Browns a 33-31 victory in Baltimore. There were a record 5 total game winning field goals as time expired across the NFL last Sunday. It was great to see Deshaun come out on the winning end of this Watson-Jackson showcase with a bit of a role reversal converting as the comeback QB. We’ll miss seeing Watson the rest of this season as he recovers from a displaced fracture in his right shoulder and a left high ankle sprain. His Browns will try to build on their 6-3 record in Week 11 against the Steelers. Best wishes to this Clemson legend for a quick, complete recovery. [Total fantasy points: 17.22]

Next up: Steelers on Sunday, 11/19 in Cleveland (CLE -2.0)

Travis Etienne, Jr. and Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars struggled to get anything going last week and fell to the 49ers at home in a 34-3 defeat.

Travis Etienne had 35 rushing yards on 9 attempts and caught 2 of 4 targets for 9 yards in his second lowest fantasy output of the year. [Total fantasy points: 7.4]

Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards and ran 2 times for 7 yards. He had 3 turnovers with 2 interceptions and a lost fumble. In Trevor’s defense, the offensive line was suspect, surrendering 5 sacks on the day. [Total fantasy points: 5.1]

Hopefully Lawrence, Etienne and the Jags are able to flush this game and regroup before they host the Titans in Week 11.

Next up: Titans on Sunday, 11/19 in Jacksonville (JAX -6.5)

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

Hopkins caught only 3 of 9 targets for 27 yards in Tennessee’s 20-6 loss at Tampa Bay. The Titans are struggling with a 3-6 record and will attempt to get back in the win column against Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Jr. and the Jags this weekend. With K’Von Wallace recently joining the Titans, at least two Tiger Pros will come out on top in this matchup. [Total fantasy points: 5.7]

Next up: Jaguars on Sunday, 11/19 in Jacksonville (JAX -6.5)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is a recap of other Tiger performances from Week 10:

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants: 5 tackles (3 solo) [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 2 solo tackles and 2 passes defended [Total fantasy points 4.0]

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: 2 solo tackles and a fumble recovery [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

Clelin Ferrell, 49ers: 1 sack [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: 3 solo tackles [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: 1 solo tackle for loss [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: 1 reception for 5 yards [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Albert Huggins, Atlanta Falcons: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Andrew Booth, Jr., Minnesota Vikings: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills: 0.5 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

DeShawn Williams, Carolina Panthers: 0.5 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants: 0.5 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Myles Murphy, Bengals: 0.5 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]