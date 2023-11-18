Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: How To Watch, TV Channels, Live Gamethread

The Tigers ride a two game winning streak into Senior Day. The UNC Tar Heels are in town for a visit along with star QB Drake Mayne. While this is a repeat of last year’s ACC Championship, both teams are a step below last year.

For the Tigers, it is all about containing Mayne. UNC has a better offense than last year, but the Tigers will need to channel a similar gameplan to contain Mayne. If the line can feast on Mayne without allowing any gaps this will be a good day for the Tigers.

On offense, let’s keep the train rolling. Notre Dame was nice, if a little bit sputtering. Georgia Tech was better. Now the Tigers can try for the complete game on offense. And maybe avoid even a single turnover? Pretty Please?

Game: Clemson Tigers vs. UNC Tar Heels

Location: Clemson Memorial Stadium

Kickoff: 3:30 pm EST

TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: Your favorite streaming service

As always join us in the comments below for this one, it should be fun