NFL Tigers - Week 9 Results

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, Jr. have put in prolific performances in the first half of the season and have often headlined this article. They’ll get back into action this week in a big-time matchup against the 49ers at home in Jacksonville. In their absence, the other Tiger Pros made their mark last week. Let’s take a look at how they fared in Week 9.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins led all receivers in a 24-18 win over the Bills on Sunday Night Football. Tee didn’t disappoint in this primetime matchup, catching 8 of 9 targets for 110 yards against what has been a stingy Bills secondary. Now winners of 4 straight games, Tee Higgins, Macaulay Culkin…I mean…Joe Burrow and company appear to have hit their stride. We’ll look to hear some more chants of “TEEEEEEE!” from the Cincinnati crowd when the Bengals host the Texans in Week 10. [Total fantasy points: 19.0]

Next up: Texans on Sunday, 11/12 in Cincinnati (CIN -6.0)

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Welcome back Deshaun. Watson and the Browns put on a clinic last week in their 27-0 victory over the Cardinals. Returning from a shoulder injury, Deshaun connected on 19 of 30 passes for 219 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 3 rushes for 22 yards. Many people have questioned the Browns brass and their decision to offer Watson a largely guaranteed contract, but time will tell if their decision pays off. The fact is, Deshaun is a difference maker, and he is a rare talent. The Browns are now 5-3, and it will be very interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out. Especially this weekend’s matchup against the Ravens. We missed out on a Deshaun Watson-Lamar Jackson showdown in Week 4 when Watson was out with an injury. The Browns suffered a 28-3 loss at home in his absence, and Deshaun and company will look right the ship in Baltimore this weekend. Put watching this game on your to do list. I have a feeling you won’t be disappointed. [Total fantasy points: 18.96]

Next up: Ravens on Sunday, 11/12 in Baltimore (BAL -6..5)

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

Hopkins caught 4 of 11 targets for 60 yards and added 5 rushing yards in the Titans’ close 20-16 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football. The Titans had a chance to win the game from the Steelers’ 19-yard line late in the 4th quarter, but rookie quarterback Will Levis threw an interception in the endzone with six seconds to go to end Tennessee’s comeback hopes. DeAndre and the Titans continue their road trip in Tampa this weekend where they will attempt to take down Baker’s Buccaneers in a battle of two 3-5 teams. [Total fantasy points: 10.5]

Next up: Buccaneers on Sunday, 11/12 in Tampa Bay (TB -3.0)

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Hunter has seen a limited role this season but has still managed to find his way into the stat book. Last week he caught 2 of 3 targets for 32 yards in the Raiders’ 30-6 win over the Giants. He had his highest total fantasy points of the year. I’m hopeful he will either become a bigger factor in the Las Vegas offense or find a new home where his talents can be fully utilized. With a new interim head coach, perhaps we’ll see more 3rd and Renfrow performances in the near future. Hunter has shown what he’s capable of in his NFL tenure, and there’s no reason to think he cannot return to his prior level type of production in the right system. [Total fantasy points: 5.2]

Next up: Jets on Sunday, 11/12 in Las Vegas (NYJ -1.0)

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

A.J. Terrell had 3 solo tackles including 2 tackles for loss in a 31-28 home defeat to the Vikings. Terrell and the 4-5 Falcons head out to Arizona this week to take on the struggling 1-8 Cardinals and look to return to a .500 record for the season. [Total fantasy points: 7.5]

Next up: Cardinals on Sunday, 11/12 in Glendale (ATL -2.5)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is a recap of other Tiger performances from Week 9:

DeShawn Williams, Carolina Panthers: 2 tackles (1 solo) including 1 sack [Total fantasy points: 4.5]

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins: 3 solo tackles including 1 tackle for loss [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys: 5 tackles (3 solo) [Total fantasy points: 4.0]

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: 3 tackles (2 solo) including 1 tackle for loss [Total fantasy points: 3.5]

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: 3 tackles (1 solo) and 1 pass defended [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants: 4 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants: 3 tackles (2 solo) [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens: 2 solo tackles [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Albert Huggins, Atlanta Falcons: 2 tackles (1 solo) [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]