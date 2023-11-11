Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: How To Watch, Online Streaming, Live Gamethread

Last week was pretty fun, evenif it was a bit nervy. I’m not sure how many folks actually thought the Tigers would pull it out, especially with the number of injuries the team has to starters. But now with Georgia Tech coming to town the Tigers have another big test.

This isn’t last years Wramblin’ Wreck. The Yellow Jackets are actually a decent football team and have shown a lot of fight and some good results to back it up. Clemson is going to have to play well if they want to win this one.

As always we’re just looking for the offense to avoid mistakes. They’ve been doing better, but that is the baseline. From there we can talk about the offense looking good. We should see a lot of running the ball given how bad the GT run defense is. More Mafah, even with SHipley back.

Game: Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Where: Clemson, SC

Kickoff: 12:00pm EST

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

As always join us in the comments below.