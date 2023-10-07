Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: TV Schedule, Live Gamethread, How To Watch

Welcome to Homecoming everyone. Before Clemson hits the bye week it is an opportunity for the Tigers to get to .500 in ACC play. The Deacs come to Death Valley with a 3-1 record though they got hammered by Georgia Tech last weekend.

The important news is no more Sam Hartman. We’ll get to see the former Wake Forest QB in a few weeks when Notre Dame comes to town, but thankfully he no longer leads the Wake Forest mesh-fense. Which as a reminder will make you want to throw things at your TV with how infuriating it is.

Vegas has the Tigers as a 21 point favorite, let’s see if the Tigers can continue to improve and maybe most importantly stay out of their own way. The Syracuse victory was good, but there is a lot of room for improvement even from that game.

What: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Kickoff: 3:30 pm EST

TV Network: ACC Network

Streaming: Your favorite provider of choice

