NFL Tigers - Week 7 Results

The Tiger Pros had some key performances in Week 7, including a pair of Power Rangers who put in notable defensive showings. Also of note, former Tiger defender K’Von Wallace, who has been a consistent producer for the struggling Cardinals’ defense, was waived by Arizona. He was quickly picked up by Tennessee, however, and should become an immediate contributor for the Titans.

Let’s see how the Tiger Pros fared last week.

Travis Etienne, Jr., and Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Etienne, Lawrence and the Jaguars led off the NFL slate in a Thursday night matchup with the Saints and finally walked away with a win in the Superdome. The two former Tigers were a big reason for Jacksonville’s success. Doug Pederson has the Jaguars rolling, and they’ll need to keep playing at a high level to earn their 5th win in a row in Pittsburgh this afternoon.

Etienne led off the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the 1st quarter. He added another in the 2nd quarter, finishing with 53 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards. Etienne led all Tiger Pros in fantasy points in Week 7 and continues to be a key cog in the Jaguars’ offense. [Total fantasy points: 22.7]

Despite nursing a sprained knee, Lawrence led Jacksonville’s rushing attack with 59 yards on 8 carries (7.4 yards/rush). He threw for 204 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. His lone touchdown pass, a 44-yard connection to Christian Kirk with 3:08 left in the 4th quarter, proved to be the difference in the game as the Jaguars earned a 31-24 win. [Total fantasy points: 18.06]

Next up: Steelers on Sunday, 10/29 in Pittsburgh (JAX -2.0)

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Dexter Lawrence had his best performance of the year last week in the Giants’ 14-7 victory over Washington. He led all Tiger Pro defenders in fantasy points, finishing with 6 tackles (2 solo) and picking up his first two sacks of the year. A fantastic showing indeed for Big Dex. [Total fantasy points: 9.0]

Next up: Jets on Sunday, 10/29 in East Rutherford, NJ (NYJ -3.0)

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

Another Power Ranger had a solid day at the office. Christian Wilkins had 6 tackles (2 solo) and a fumble recovery in Miami’s 31-17 loss to Philadelphia. The Dolphins should bounce back this weekend when they host New England in Hard Rock Stadium. [Total fantasy points: 6.0]

Next up: Patriots on Sunday, 10/29 in Miami Gardens (MIA -8.0)

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Terrell had his best performance of the year last week. He finished with 5 tackles (3 solo) and 2 passes defended, playing a key role in Atlanta’s close 16-13 win over Tampa Bay. The Georgia native looks to put in another solid performance this weekend against the Titans. We may get to see Terrell match up with DeAndre Hopkins in this Tiger Pro clash. That’s worth tuning in for any Tiger fan. [Total fantasy points: 6.0]

Next up: Titans on Sunday, 10/29 in Nashville (ATL -2.5)

Ray-Ray McCloud, III, San Francisco 49ers

Ray-Ray also earned his highest total fantasy points of the year, catching 2 passes for 20 yards in the 49ers’ 22-17 loss at Minnesota. McCloud added a 34-yard punt return and continues to serve as a special teams staple for the NFC West-leading 49ers. [Total fantasy points: 5.0]

Next up: Bengals on Sunday, 10/29 in San Francisco/Santa Clara (SF -5.0)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here is a recap of other Tiger performances from Week 7:

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: 2 receptions for 14 yards. [Total fantasy points: 3.4]

Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers: 2 tackles (1 solo) and 1 pass defended. [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons: 2 tackles (1 solo) and 1 pass defended. [Total fantasy points: 2.5]

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants: 3 tackles. [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints: 1 pass defended. [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens: 1 solo tackle [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

Andrew Booth, Jr., Minnesota Vikings: 1 tackle [Total fantasy points: 0.5]