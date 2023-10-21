Clemson Tigers vs. Miami Hurricanes: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Gamethread

Hope everyone had a great bye week. It was nice to have a lack of stress, incredulous looks, and general disbelief when watching football. But that all ends tonight. Clemson made the trip down to Miami to take on the Miami Hurricanes, a rematch from last year. The Tigers won that one handily, 40-10, but this year things may be different. Though the Canes have dropped the last 2 games in sometimes lol-worthy fashion, this is a potent team. And our Tigers, well lets just say they need to prove they can get through a full game without some stupid mistakes before I’m buying into this team being improved.

Things are simple here, don’t mistakes on offense. Get some push on the OL. And let defense roll. If all that happens the Tigers will win.

Game: Clemson Tigers vs. Miami Hurricanes

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Kickoff: 8:00pm EST

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN or your favorite streaming service

As always join us in the comments below.