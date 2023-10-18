Soccer Roundup - Entering the Home Stretch

Men’s Recap

4-1 Victory vs Winthrop

While closer than expected at first, a strong second-half surge lifted Clemson over the visiting Winthrop Eagles to give them their seventh win on the season.

In the 37’, the ever-reliable Nathan Richmond buried an easy pass from Okunlola, who was making his first career start, to bring the Tigers level after an early goal from Winthrop put them up 1-0. A pair of two goals scored within five minutes of each other in the second half for the Tigers quickly put the game out of reach before Alex Meinhard added one of his own to finish the game 4-1.

With the victory, head coach Mike Noonan reached his 160th career win with Clemson.

4-0 Victory vs Louisville

Clemson could not score in the first half for the second straight match but again utilized an explosive second half to pull away from their opponent, this time the #21-ranked Cardinals.

The scoring began with none other than Ousmane Sylla netting his 3rd goal of the season in the 53’:

After Gibert made it 2-0 and Sylla’s fourth goal of the year pushed it to 3-0, Alex Meinhard expertly played the cross from Arthur Duquenne into the back of the net for the 4-0 final score.

1-1 Draw Vs Syracuse

Tasked with facing the defending national champs in #10 Syracuse, Clemson headed north and battled hard for a 1-1 draw. Clemson United really had several chances to score early in this one but just couldn’t put those opportunities away.

Following a scoreless first half, a poor clearance from a Syracuse defender bounced of Duquenne’s leg, who pursued and capitalized on the easy goal to put the Tigers up 1-0.

Joseph Andema displayed some heroic goalkeeping on a Syracuse attack in the 76’, but a free kick awarded via a yellow card to Clemson’s Gerbert gave Syracuse the equalizing goal. Unable to make any more goals materialize, Clemson left Syracuse with a respectable 1-1 finish.

Women’s Recap

1-1 Draw Vs Virginia

A rare disappointment for the Lady Tigers, Clemson finished a 1-1 slogger against Virginia to earn their third draw of the season. Despite the Tigers’ having multiple chances to put the game away, missed shots and poor execution kept them from getting the win.

The lone goal for Clemson came via Renee Lyles, who drilled the cross from Sami Meredith into the back of then net in the 33’. The Tigers would be unable to score again despite recording 12 shots on goal.

1-0 Victory vs Virginia Tech

Eager to win again, Clemson shook off the previous performance to come away with their 10th win of the season against the Hokies.

The Tigers found the only score of the match in the 27’ thanks to some impressive passing and movement:

The brilliant play would serve as Caroline Conti’s fifth goal of the season and 24th of her career. She now has 66 points as a Tiger and is leaving her mark on this program in her senior year. Her leadership and talent will be valuable for post-season play.

1-0 Victory vs Duke

Sitting at #7 nationally, the Lady Tigers shut out #23 Duke for their 11th win of the year. Makenna Morris scored via a penalty kick to earn her 50th career point with Clemson, while keeper Halle Mackiewicz earned her tenth shutout on the season.

With the victory, Clemson now sits tied for second place just three points back from the unbeaten Florida State Seminoles. The schedule doesn’t get much easier, with huge showdowns against Pitt and Notre Dame looming.

Upcoming Matches

The men will return home for their final home stint against the struggling Boston College Eagles on Friday, while the ladies host a similarly hapless Louisville squad on Thursday before ending their home slate with Pittsburgh on Sunday.