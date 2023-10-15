NFL Tigers - Week 5 Results

NFL Tigers - Week 5

Week 5 had some surprises and stellar performances from Tiger Pros, most notably from the boys in Jacksonville. Let’s take a look at the Tiger Pro performances from Week 5.

Travis Etienne, Jr., and Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars seem to have found a home away from home in England. Following a comfortable win over the Falcons in week 4, the Jags bookended their trip to London with a surprising victory over the Bills. I don’t know what it is, but Doug Pederson seems to have the Bills’ number, having now beaten Buffalo in back-to-back years.

Travis Etienne went off on the Bills defense. He had 26 carries for 136 yards (5.23 yards/rush) with 2 touchdowns. He also caught 4 of 5 targets for 48 yards. He continues to produce when the Jags need him. It’s remarkable that Clemson was able to secure his commitment to Tiger Town late in the recruiting cycle in 2017, and I’m sure glad he came to the real Death Valley. He quickly established himself as a top tier talent in college and now in the NFL. He had the 3rd most fantasy points of all players in the NFL in Week 5. Keep it up Travis. [Total fantasy points: 36.4]

Trevor Lawrence is really coming into his own, and the sky is the limit for this Clemson Pro. Lawrence accounted for 346 total yards of offense on the day, throwing for 315 yards and a touchdown and running for 31 yards. [Total fantasy points: 15.7]

Next up: Colts on Sunday, 10/15 in Jacksonville (JAX -4.0)

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

DeAndre Hopkins had his best performance of the year against the Colts, leading all Titans receivers for the third week in a row and continuing his upward trajectory. His ankle seems to be in good shape as he caught 8 of 11 targets for 140 yards in Tennessee’s close, one-score loss to the Colts (23-16). Nuk and company take their talents across the pond in Week 6 in what looks to be a tough matchup against Baltimore in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Brits are getting an up-close look at Tiger Pros three weeks in a row. Not a bad time to be a Clemson fan abroad. [Total fantasy points: 22.0]

Next up: Ravens on Sunday, 10/8 in London (BAL -5.5)

K’Von Wallace, Arizona Cardinals

K’Von Wallace has been a key cog in the Cardinals defense this season. He had his best performance of the year in Week 5 against the Bengals, albeit in a losing effort to the struggling Bengals. He logged 10 tackles (7 solo), including a tackle for loss, and had a pass defended. K’Von will try to help the Cardinals get a win on the road in Los Angeles in Week 6. [Total fantasy points: 13.5]

Next up: Rams on Sunday, 10/8 in Los Angeles/Inglewood (LAR -7.0)

Jayron Kearse, Dallas Cowboys

In what was the most anticipated matchup of the weekend, the undefeated 49ers dominated the Cowboys in a 42-10 victory in Santa Clara, maintaining their spot at the top of the NFC with Philadelphia. Jayron Kearse arguably had his best performance of the year with 4 solo tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and a sack. Jayron and Dallas will be in the spotlight again this week when the Cowboys take on the Chargers in a Monday night matchup. [Total fantasy points: 8.0]

Next up: Chargers on Monday, 10/16 in Los Angeles/Inglewood (DAL -1.5)

Isaiah Simmons, New York Giants

Simmons had his best game of the season against Miami in perhaps a closer-than-expected 31-16 loss. He finished second on the team with 9 tackles (7 solo) and had his highest fantasy points total of the year. The Giants head to Buffalo on Sunday night. Former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will lead New York’s offense while Daniel Jones is out with a neck injury. The point spread is the highest among all Week 6 games but could tighten if Saquon Barkley is able to make his first appearance of the year. Total fantasy points: 8.0.

Next up: Bills on Sunday, 10/8 in Buffalo/Orchard Park (BUF -15.0)

_______________________________________________________________________________

Here are some other Tiger performances from Week 5:

Justyn Ross, Kansas City Chiefs: 2 receptions for 28 yards. [Total fantasy points: 4.8]

Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons: 4 tackles (1 solo) and 1 pass defended. [Total fantasy points: 3.5]

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins: 4 tackles with 0.5 sacks. [Total fantasy points: 3.0]

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals: 3 tackles (1 solo). [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Clelin Ferrell, San Francisco 49ers: 2 solo tackles. [Total fantasy points: 2.0]

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: 1 reception for 7 yards. [Total fantasy points: 1.7]

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons: 2 tackles (1 solo). [Total fantasy points: 1.5]

Ray-Ray McCloud, III, San Francisco 49ers: 1 reception for 1 yard. Ray-Ray also had 4 punt returns for 39 yards, which unfortunately isn’t accounted for in the fantasy totals. [Total fantasy points: 1.1]

Dexter Lawrence, II, New York Giants: 1 solo tackle. [Total fantasy points: 1.0]

Austin Bryant, San Francisco 49ers: 1 tackle. [Total fantasy points: 0.5]

DeShawn Williams, Carolina Panthers: 1 tackle. [Total fantasy points: 0.5]