Clemson rallies late to knock off Pitt

Chase Hunter scored 17 points, PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson posted double-doubles, and Clemson used a late surge to overtake Pittsburgh and move into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings.

A back-and-forth contest seemed to have finally turned in Pitt’s favor when the Panthers took an 8-point lead with 5:35 to play, but the Tigers used a 12-2 run over the next four minutes to take a 71-69 lead.

Jamarius Burton’s basket with 1:09 left tied the game, but Hunter nailed a jumper to regain the lead for Clemson. Pitt failed to score on the ensuing possession, and Tyson made two free throws with nine seconds left to seal the win for the Tigers.

Tyson’s double-double was his fourth straight, and Hall’s was his second of the season. Brevin Galloway added 12 points and made three 3-pointers for Clemson.

Burton scored 28 points to lead the Panthers, and Blake Hinson added 14.

Clemson is 5-0 in the ACC for just the second time on program history. The Tigers will face Louisville on Wednesday.