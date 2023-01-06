Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro to Return for 2023

More exciting news for Clemson fans - two defensive centerpieces in Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro are returning for another year:

I love Clemson how could I leave!! One moreeeeee ✝️ pic.twitter.com/FBn35Zfv0U — Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) January 6, 2023

Davis is coming off back-to-back first-team all-ACC honors and has been a dominant force on the interior line for years now. He is credited with 122 tackles (26 TFL), 15.5 sacks, 4 PBU, and 3 fumble recoveries.

Orhorhoro was a third-team all-ACC selection this year and has provided quality play when called upon. He has collected 75 tackles (17.5 TFL), 7 sacks, 8 PBU, and 2 fumble recoveries in his time at Clemson thus far.

This duo returning along with the previous announcements from XT, Jones, and Phillips gives Wes Goodwin an embarrassment of riches to work with on his defense next year. The best is yet to come!