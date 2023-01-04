Clemson Basketball: Virginia Tech Preview

The Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) are rolling into their Wednesday night matchup at 9 PM ET on ESPNU with the Hokies brandishing a perfect start to their ACC slate. On the other hand, Virginia Tech (11-3, 1-2 ACC) has dropped back-to-back games against Boston College and Wake Forest.

Tech is 8-0 at home this year and the last time Clemson won in Blacksburg was 2014, but these Tigers have already proven they can win on the road in harsh environments.

Although Clemson finished their 2021-2022 regular season on top with a victory against Tech, fans are all too familiar with how last year’s ACC tournament spar with the Hokies went for Clemson:

It’s a fresh year though, and the Tigers are off to a hot start in conference play. They boast several high-ranking metrics which have aided their 11-3 start, including a 12th-best mark for free throws in the country.

Clemson will look to Hunter Tyson, the reigning ACC player of the week and now the team-leading scorer with 15.6 PPG, as well as Chase Hunter and PJ Hall to lead the scoring for this game. They create a well-balanced offense and are capable of scoring from anywhere on the court.

The spread currently favors the Hokies at home with -6, but if Clemson is able to grit this one out, I might just be sold on this unit and start to harbor hope...