2023 Clemson Football Schedule Released

The 2023 College Football Season is inching closer and closer. Tonight, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the schedule for each of its member teams. Clemson’s schedule looks like this:
Official Schedule
Monday, September 4th - @ Duke Blue Devils
- Mike Elko vastly improved the Blue Devils
- Looking for signature win of his tenure
- 9-4 last year
Saturday, September 9th - vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Clemson’s in-state FCS opponent this year, replacing Wofford
- 2-8 last year
Saturday, September 16th - vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
- Second consecutive season playing a member of Conference USA (Louisiana Tech)
- 5-7 last year, new offensive coordinator (Charlie Frye)
Saturday, September 23rd - vs. Florida State Seminoles
- A lot of preseason hype for the Seminoles
- QB Jordan Travis returning
- Potential ACC Championship matchup
- 10-3 last year
Saturday, September 30th - @ Syracuse
- Started strong, loss to Clemson derailed season
- Hate playing in the Dome (bad juju every single time)
- Finished 7-6 last year after 6-0 start
Saturday, October 7th - vs. Wake Forest
- No Sam Hartman (transferred to Notre Dame)
- 8-5 last year
- I am very intrigued to see how Wake looks post-Hartman
BYE WEEK
- Bye week comes exactly halfway through the schedule in Week 7
Saturday, October 21st - @ Miami (FL)
- Offensive coordinator fired late in the cycle
- One of the most disappointing teams in the country last year
- It may will be a similar situation this year, as Cristobal seems to need a couple more years
- 5-7 last year
Saturday, October 28th - @ North Carolina State
- Devin Leary transferred out, quarterback play at the end of the year definitely dipped
- Hard to play in Raleigh (lost last time we were there)
- Offensive coordinator Robert Anae joins from Syracuse and reunited with his former QB Brennan Armstrong who he coached at Virginia
- 8-5 last year
Saturday, November 4th - vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- First meeting at Death Valley since the “BYOG game”
- 9-4 last year, including win over Clemson in South Bend
- Sam Hartman is the new QB in town, making the Irish more formidable on offense
Saturday, November 11th - vs. Georgia Tech
- 5-7 last year
- New coaching staff, won’t really have a read on the Jackets until they play a few games in August/September
Saturday, November 18th - vs. North Carolina
- Played against them in ACC Championship, now without Josh Downs
- QB Drake Maye still there (potentially the best quarterback in the ACC)
- Would be more worried if game was in Chapel Hill
- 9-5 last year
Saturday, November 25 - @ South Carolina Gamecocks
- Gamecocks ended two major streaks last year
- Not official, but personal must win (SC is gaining a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail, let’s stomp that out)
- 8-5 last year, including win over Clemson in Clemson
Also of Note
There are no divisions in ACC starting this year opening the possibility of playing Florida State twice. Clemson’s three protected games under the new format are: Florida State, North Carolina State, and Georgia Tech.
First Thoughts
- Florida State Week 4 signifies the league thinks these two will have a rematch late in the year.
- The Tigers will play every North Carolina team in the ACC.
- Seven home games — love having Notre Dame and FSU at home
- As much as I hate to say it, South Carolina on the road will be a tough game (arguably top 3 toughest game on the schedule)
- Toughest stretch: Last 6 games of the season
Toughest Games
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- @ South Carolina
- @ North Carolina State
Home Games Ranked by Toughness
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- North Carolina
- Wake Forest
- Georgia Tech
- Florida Atlantic
- Charleston Southern
Away Games Ranked by Toughness
- South Carolina
- NC State
- Duke
- Syracuse
- Miami (FL)
Let us know your thoughts on Clemson's schedule in the comments below
