2023 Clemson Football Schedule Released

The 2023 College Football Season is inching closer and closer. Tonight, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the schedule for each of its member teams. Clemson’s schedule looks like this:

Official Schedule

Monday, September 4th - @ Duke Blue Devils

Mike Elko vastly improved the Blue Devils

Looking for signature win of his tenure

9-4 last year

Saturday, September 9th - vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Clemson’s in-state FCS opponent this year, replacing Wofford

2-8 last year

Saturday, September 16th - vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Second consecutive season playing a member of Conference USA (Louisiana Tech)

5-7 last year, new offensive coordinator (Charlie Frye)

Saturday, September 23rd - vs. Florida State Seminoles

A lot of preseason hype for the Seminoles

QB Jordan Travis returning

Potential ACC Championship matchup

10-3 last year

Saturday, September 30th - @ Syracuse

Started strong, loss to Clemson derailed season

Hate playing in the Dome (bad juju every single time)

Finished 7-6 last year after 6-0 start

Saturday, October 7th - vs. Wake Forest

No Sam Hartman (transferred to Notre Dame)

8-5 last year

I am very intrigued to see how Wake looks post-Hartman

BYE WEEK

Bye week comes exactly halfway through the schedule in Week 7

Saturday, October 21st - @ Miami (FL)

Offensive coordinator fired late in the cycle

One of the most disappointing teams in the country last year

It may will be a similar situation this year, as Cristobal seems to need a couple more years

5-7 last year

Saturday, October 28th - @ North Carolina State

Devin Leary transferred out, quarterback play at the end of the year definitely dipped

Hard to play in Raleigh (lost last time we were there)

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae joins from Syracuse and reunited with his former QB Brennan Armstrong who he coached at Virginia

8-5 last year

Saturday, November 4th - vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

First meeting at Death Valley since the “BYOG game”

9-4 last year, including win over Clemson in South Bend

Sam Hartman is the new QB in town, making the Irish more formidable on offense

Saturday, November 11th - vs. Georgia Tech

5-7 last year

New coaching staff, won’t really have a read on the Jackets until they play a few games in August/September

Saturday, November 18th - vs. North Carolina

Played against them in ACC Championship, now without Josh Downs

QB Drake Maye still there (potentially the best quarterback in the ACC)

Would be more worried if game was in Chapel Hill

9-5 last year

Saturday, November 25 - @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Gamecocks ended two major streaks last year

Not official, but personal must win (SC is gaining a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail, let’s stomp that out)

8-5 last year, including win over Clemson in Clemson

Also of Note

There are no divisions in ACC starting this year opening the possibility of playing Florida State twice. Clemson’s three protected games under the new format are: Florida State, North Carolina State, and Georgia Tech.

First Thoughts

Florida State Week 4 signifies the league thinks these two will have a rematch late in the year.

The Tigers will play every North Carolina team in the ACC.

Seven home games — love having Notre Dame and FSU at home

As much as I hate to say it, South Carolina on the road will be a tough game (arguably top 3 toughest game on the schedule)

Toughest stretch: Last 6 games of the season

Toughest Games

Florida State Notre Dame @ South Carolina @ North Carolina State

Home Games Ranked by Toughness

Florida State Notre Dame North Carolina Wake Forest Georgia Tech Florida Atlantic Charleston Southern

Away Games Ranked by Toughness

South Carolina NC State Duke Syracuse Miami (FL)

Let us know your thoughts on Clemson’s schedule in the comments below and check out the video from STS writers Matt Goldin and Ryan Kantor: