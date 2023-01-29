Clemson 2023 Football Schedule to be Released Monday

On Monday at 7:30pm the ACC Network will host a two-hour schedule release show unveiling the full ACC slate for the 2023 college football season. Where’s what we already know. Clemson’s full non-conference slate is available:

Week 2 (Sep 9): Charleston Southern

Week 3 (Sep 16): Florida Atlantic

Week 10 (Nov 4): Notre Dame

Week 13 (Nov 25): at South Carolina

With the new division-less scheduling model, the three permanent ACC rivals that Clemson will play annually are Georgia Tech, Florida State, and NC State. They host Georgia Tech and Florida State and travel to Raleigh to play NC State. The five remaining ACC games will include:

Wake Forest

North Carolina

at Syracuse

at Miami

at Duke

Notably absent are two former intra-division foes, Boston College and Louisville. With no non-conference game scheduled for week 1, Clemson will start the season with an ACC game. Here’s what I’m hoping to see:

(Note: This is a projected/hopeful schedule. This is not the official schedule.)

Week 1: at Duke (Labor Day, Monday) - Last year, the ACC did a nice job scheduling Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on a Monday and getting a national audience for a game that wouldn’t draw much attention if on a normal Saturday. That’s just good business and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them do it again.

Week 2: Charleston Southern (confirmed)

Week 3: Florida Atlantic (confirmed)

Week 4: at Syracuse - Is this a rivalry? Clemson has lost this game just one time (2017), but I look forward to the announcers telling us how Syracuse has Clemson’s number.

Week 5: Florida State - The Florida State game probably should be played in the first half of the year since it is the projected ACC Championship matchup. More space between contests would make the potential rematch more intriguing.

Week 6: Georgia Tech - Tigers vs. Yellow Jackets is an underrated ACC rivalry.

Week 7: at NC State - Brennan Armstrong, the record-setting UVA quarterback, has reunited with former offensive coordinator Robert Anae at NC State. This could be tricky.

Week 8: Open Date - getting the open date as close to the middle of the season as possible is ideal.

Week 9: North Carolina - The Heels didn’t put up much of a fight in the ACC Championship game, but they’ll be a marque matchup in 2023 nonetheless. Facing them after a week of rest would be a bonus.

Week 10: Notre Dame (confirmed)

Week 11: at Miami - Clemson heads to Miami after facing the Hurricanes in 2020 and 2022 in Death Valley.

Week 12: Wake Forest - I prefer playing Wake Forest in November when they’re usually playing their worst football.

Week 13: at South Carolina (confirmed)

That’s what I’m hoping to see from Clemson’s schedule when it comes out Monday night. What are you hoping to see?