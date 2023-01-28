Hunter, Clemson edge Florida State in final seconds

Chase Hunter had missed three games with a foot injury, but you would have never known. The Clemson guard scored 25 points, including a game-winning three-point play in the final seconds to lift the Tigers to an 82-81 win at Florida State.

Hunter Tyson led the Tigers with 27 points, including a flurry of 3-pointers in the opening minutes that helped Clemson race to a 16-2 lead. Florida State methodically worked its way back into the game, however, and took a 34-33 lead heading into halftime.

The Seminoles opened the second half with back-to-back baskets, but the Tigers followed with a 24-11 run that gave them a 57-50 lead with less than 10 minutes to play.

Florida State scored the next 10 points, bolstered by two Matthew Cleveland 3-pointers, and surged ahead by three with seven minutes remaining. The Seminoles maintained the lead from there, pushing it to 80-77 on a pair of free throws by Caleb Mills. Florida State fouled PJ Hall with nine seconds left to avoid a potential tying 3-pointer, and Hall made both free throws.

Clemson fouled Cam Corhen on the ensuing inbounds, and he made 1 of 2 free throws, giving the Tigers one last opportunity.

They capitalized.

Hunter took the ball the length of the court and made a driving layup to tie the game while drawing a foul on Cleveland. He made the free throw to give Clemson an 82-81 lead with four seconds to play, and the Seminoles failed to get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Hall posted a double-double for the Tigers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and RJ Godfrey added eight points off the bench. Cleveland led Florida State with 18 points, while Mills added 15 and Darin Green, Jr. 14.

Clemson moves to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC. The Tigers travel to Boston College on Tuesday night.