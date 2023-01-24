Clemson Smothers Georgia Tech 72-51

Chauncey Wiggins drilled a 3 with just under 30 seconds remaining to punctuate a dominant Clemson victory in Littlejohn Coliseum. PJ Hall scored 17 points with 7 rebounds to lead all scorers as Clemson moved to their best 10-game start in ACC history.

On a night that looked potentially dangerous for a Clemson team coming off a defensive brawl with Virginia Tech, the Tigers were anything but sluggish, notching a convincing 21-point victory against a bad GT team.

Clemson ripped off a 15-2 run to open the first half and never looked back. Georgia Tech’s Deivon Smith hit a jumper to pull within 3 with six minutes to go in the first half, but that was as close as they would get to taking a lead against the Tigers, who finished the half up 37-28. The game was never really in doubt after that, and Clemson did what needed to be done against a weak ACC opponent - win confidently at home.

Hunter Tyson added 12 points on a quieter night for the forward, Brevin Galloway added 14 of his own, and Chauncey Wiggins hit a career-high 14 points off the bench.

The Tigers will travel to Florida State this Saturday for a big-time showdown with the Seminoles, where Clemson has lost their last 7 visits. Keep cheering these red-hot Tigers on, they have the chance to make a nice tournament run this year!