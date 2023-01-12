Clemson Hires Garrett Riley as Offensive Coordinator

Following the announcement of Streeter’s firing less than an hour ago, Clemson has already hired a replacement. As with Streeter’s firing, Tiger Illustrated’s Larry Williams was the first to report the news with all the major sites confirming it in the last few minutes.

Garrett Riley, 33, has previously been the OC for TCU and SMU, both stints coming under head coach Sonny Dykes. During his two years at SMU and one at TCU, his offenses have consistently ranked as some of the best in the country. TCU drastically improved from 2021 to 2022 on offense, going from the mid-30s in Offensive FEI to #14, and both his teams at SMU ranked in the top 15 as well.

Dabo has very much subverted expectations with both of these moves today. I certainly did not expect a change to come at all, let alone such a decisive one, and I expect a lot of you to feel the same way. It feels as though the old Dabo, the Dabo that hires Venables and Morris and happily adapts to the changing college football world, is back - I couldn’t be happier.

Whatever comes of Clemson’s offense in 2023 is going to be exciting, to say the least.