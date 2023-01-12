Clemson Fires Offensive Coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson has fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after only one full season in the role. Tiger Illustrated’s Larry Williams was first to report the news with all the major sites confirming it in the last 30 minutes.

Streeter has been at Clemson for 15 years but only took over offensive coordinating duties in 2021, just before the Cheez-It Bowl. He was previously the QB coach from 2014-2020, where he saw a wealth of talent come through the program. With Streeter directing the offense, the Tigers struggled to find consistency in their offensive numbers all season, finishing just 48th in total offense in 2022.

Dabo is opening the door to change; this is a big first step to fixing some of the offensive issues plaguing the program. An apparent potential candidate would be Jeff Scott, formerly head coach of USF for three seasons and co-offensive coordinator at Clemson before that. Some sources have claimed the replacement hire will not be an internal promotion but that the candidate is well-known and highly regarded.

We will eagerly await official news but until then, let us know what you think of this development.