Clemson Holds Off Louisville to Reach 6-0

The Clemson Tigers, led by a fifth consecutive Hunter Tyson double-double, cruised to another win, defeating Louisville 83-70 on Wednesday night. The win marked Clemson’s sixth straight ACC win in as many games, and gave them their first 6-0 start to ACC play ever.

In a game that wasn’t particularly close by the end, Clemson trailed for most of the game’s opening 10 minutes. Tied 16-16, it wasn’t until a steal and slam from Brandon Galloway with 8:53 left in the first half that the Tigers were able to claw the lead away from Louisville for the first time. Then, they never looked back. Galloway’s dunk sparked an immediate 9-2 run and by the half Clemson led 40-25.

Galloway would end the night as one of four Clemson players to hit double figures in the game, finishing with 10 points.

In the second stanza, Clemson was able to battle off Louisville mini run after mini run, as the game plowed ahead. Mostly bouncing between a 7 and an 11 point lead, Clemson wasn’t truly tested until a Kamari Lands triple cut their lead to six, 72-66, with under three minutes left to play. That’s when Hunter Tyson put the game on lock, knocking down one of his four triples to promptly quell the danger and lead Clemson to a 83-70 win. He ended with another star performance, dropping 28 points on 9-14 shooting and 11 boards in the win. PJ Hall and Chase Hunter also finished in double figures, with 10 and 13 respectively.

Next up, Clemson looks to keep this insane hot streak alive against No. 24 Duke on Saturday. Win that and the Tigers will likely be a ranked team come this time next week.