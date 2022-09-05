Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Gamethread

It is official, college football is back! And more importantly, we finally get to see Clemson play tonight. After a frustrating 2021 season we have all sorts of new questions to answer! And plenty of old ones. Will the offense break out of the brown paper bag? Will Brent Venables and Tony Elliott be missed? Can DJU put it all together with freshman Cade Klubnik waiting in the wings? Did Georgia Tech really limit stadium capacity to 45,000 tickets? All that and more awaits us as the Clemson Tigers start their 2022 season tonight!

It is certainly the most interesting season we’ve seen in Clemson since 2015, which is frankly just nuts when you think about it. Yes, there is always the cautious optimist, but most of the Tigers’ questions have been minor. Not so this year. Kickoff info is below.

Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech How To Watch

Kickoff - 8:00pm EST

TV - ESPN

Streaming - Watch ESPN

As always join us in the comments for this one, it should be interesting.