Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Online Streaming

Now that we’ve filled up on cupcakes, it is time for Clemson to get into proper ACC play. And this year the Tigers get to make the trip up to Winston-Salem to take on a talented Wake Forest team. Despite Clemson’s 13 game winning streak against the Deacs, this is certainly a game the Tigers can lose. Dave Clawson has put together an offense that can punish an ill-disciplined defense, something we’ve seen out of the Tigers at times this year.

The good news is Clemson should be able to move the ball if they stick to their strengths. But we’ll have to see if the coaching staff actually does that or if they decide trying to break a rock with bare hands is a more effective idea (it isn’t).

On defense this one will be about the defensive line. If it is healthy, smart, and explosive the Wake Forest offense should not be able to do much, even with Sam Hartman back under center. That will give the offense time to find its footing if the staff insists on trying to throw the ball around all day from the start. Our good friend Will Shipley had a few thoughts on that last week while he was on the sideline. Watch info is below for this one.

Clemson Tigers vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Info

Kickoff: 12:00pm EST

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

As always join us in the comments below to discuss this one, it should be fun.