Clemson Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: How To Watch, TV Schedule Gamethread

Alright folks, this one is simple, let’s talk about the defense. We’ve seen quite a few problems on defense, but it all comes down to one root cause, trying to do too much. The line is too aggressive, the LBs are over pursuing, and the secondary is focused more on the big hit than sound defense. That all has to change tonight, Louisiana Tech is the last opportunity to fix this problem on defense before Wake Forest and NC State have an opportunity to punish the Tigers.

As for the offense, we’d like more of the first half against Furman please, and less of whatever the second half was. Maybe a little more Cade in garbage time too? It’d be nice to get him some reps before the meat of the season starts, he is a freshman after all.

And special teams should be Georgia Tech, not Furman,

As always, join us in the comments below to discuss this one.

How To Watch

Kickoff: 8:00pm EST

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN