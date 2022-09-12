Sergio Allen Enters Transfer Portal

Clemson junior linebacker Sergio Allen entered the transfer portal on Monday night. Allen had one tackle during the game last Saturday against Furman; he ends his Clemson career with eight total tackles (three solos, five assisted). His best game in Tiger Town came in 2021 against South Carolina State, where he ended with three total tackles (one solo, two assisted).

Sergio was a member of the 2020 recruiting class. A four-star linebacker out of Peach County High School (Fort Valley, Georgia), he was ranked as the 218th best prospect in the country, the 12th ranked linebacker in the country, and the 23rd ranked prospect in the state of Georgia. He originally committed to Clemson in 2018, choosing Clemson over offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida, among others.

We wish Sergio the best of luck as he continues his football career!