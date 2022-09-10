Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Gamethread

After a slow start last week, Clemson should be able to get started quickly as they host everyone’s favorite FCS team, Furman. The Paladins come to down for a cupcake game and we’ll get a chance to see if the Tigers can actually play some offense.

Of course after Monday everyone’s interested in seeing Cade Klubnik play some more. Since it is Furman we should see him a bunch, but depending on what Dabo wants to do it may not be until some time in the second quarter, or even the second half. A lot of it will depend on how the offense does and if the coaching staff things the first team offense needs more reps together.

For the defense, the only thing I’m interested in seeing is better tackling. The Tigers were a little rough around the edges on that against Georgia Tech and it needs to be cleaned up. Other than that let’s just get through this without any injuries.

Watch information is below, and as always join us in the comments to discuss this one.

Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins

Kickoff: 3:30pm EST

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: WatchESPN