2022 Clemson Football Preview: Tight Ends

As we encroach on another season, we’ll take a look here at tight ends: a position that’s had it’s flashes of brilliance but still seeks the consistency of a Jordan Leggett-esque star. First, let’s look at who’s gone.

The first face missing in the tight end room is Braden Galloway. Galloway graduated after this past season. Braden had some nice flashes, but never became a consistent weapon. He became mainstay of the program (and his brother joined the basketball team), so it will definitely be odd not to see him out there during Week 1. The other loss is Jaelyn Lay, who graduated with his degree and is continuing his career at Alabama State. Lay was a dude that physically had all the tools, and seemed to have his moments in practice, but it never translated to gameday. A change of scenery may be good for him, plus being in FCS ball may allow him to use his 6’6” frame to bully smaller defenders.

So that’s who’s gone. Who’s here? Well, the big name is Davis Allen. Davis has been Clemson’s best tight end for the last two seasons. Back in 2020 he became the sixth tight end in Tiger history to catch at least 4 touchdowns in a season. Last year, he had 28 catches for 208 yards and three TDs. The step down in production was certainly a result of Clemson’s passing woes. If Clemson’s passing game opens up this year then definitely expect Davis to be an important part of that.

The other guy to look at is Jake Briningstool, a young tight end with a big, 6’6” frame. He showed bits of what he can do last season and could easily take the next step toward being Clemson’s main receiving threat at tight end.

Sophomore Sage Ennis is another guy with potential that we’d love to see break out. He was more of a special teams contributor last season but made some catches late in the season.

An old veteran will also be looking to cap off his career in style. Luke Price, the sixth year player, who is a grad student and not doing the Tommy Callahan plan, is back. Luke was a true freshman in 2017, and then more playing time in 2018 and ‘19 before missing 2020 with a knee injury. Last season, he played a limited role with 36 snaps and one catch.

The crop of young guys is headlined by Josh Sapp, a freshman legacy from Greenville. Josh’s dad is former Tiger quarterback and linebacker Patrick Sapp. The other tight ends are also South Carolina boys: sophomore Will Blackston from Honea Path, freshman Banks Pope from Columbia, and the hometown Daniel product Griffin Blatt.