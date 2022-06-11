New customers: Get 15% off your first order from HomefieldApparel.com with promo code SHAKIN at checkout

Ever since I first came across Homefield Apparel in 2019, I’ve desperately wanted them to release a Clemson line.

Today, after years of using my control of the STS twitter to pester everyone with any connection to the program, Homefield is answering our prayers with a 15-piece collection covering a wide range of Clemson lore.

You could complete your national championship shirt collection with the 1981 National Champs shirt, show off your immense love for dairy products with the excellent ‘55 Exchange shirt, or intimidate people with this beautiful Death Valley scoreboard tiger shirt.

And I would be remiss if I didn’t at least mention the “Song that Shakes the Southland” shirt. I’ve already adopted it as the official shirt of this website, so I expect every STS commenter from now until the end of time to own one.

In case you didn’t know, Homefield is an Indianapolis-based apparel company that specializes in making incredibly comfortable shirts, sweaters, hoodies, and even joggers. Everything they have is incredibly comfortable, officially-licensed clothing featuring vintage college designs. The designs are well-researched too, Homefield dives deep into every school's history for their ideas; each and every design clearly has a lot of thought poured into it.

I can attest to how high-quality the clothes are. I personally own stuff from all over their catalog: shirts from UC Irvine and the Colorado School of Mines, a Tulane hoodie and joggers, a Utah hoodie, and a Hawai’i sweater. (I also have two of the new Clemson shirts, and I will definitely be buying more) They’re not flimsy either, my Utah hoodie has been with me through a lot. Even at three years old, it still looks as good as the day I bought it.

The Clemson collection is now live, don’t forget to use promo code SHAKIN at checkout for 15% off your first order. Order your dad something, he’ll love it.

Also, not to get competitive or anything, but Homefield released South Carolina’s collection a few weeks back and it currently sits at #3 all-time on Homefield’s scoreboard.

If they beat us, they’ll have the Homefield Magic Advantage™ going into the Palmetto Bowl this year, and we can’t let that happen.