Monte Lee Fired from Clemson

Clemson Athletic Director Graham Neff announced that head baseball coach Monte Lee has been let go. In seven seasons, Monte Lee led the Tigers to a 242-136 record, went to the NCAA Tournament from 2016-2019, won an ACC title in 2016, and had a terrific start to the 2020 season before it got shut down due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, the Tigers have missed the NCAA tournament the past two seasons, something that hasn’t happened since the 80’s (when the tournament field was smaller). Before that, even when they made the tournament, Lee’s teams also failed to advance out of the regionals, including in the 2016, 2017, 2018 seasons when the Tigers were hosts. 2019 also saw the two-seed Tigers get bounced by the four seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the Oxford, MS regional.

Graham Neff had this to say regarding the move:

“Monte and his staff have been nothing but professional in their approach to Clemson Baseball, and we appreciate the manner in which they’ve represented Clemson University. The expectations for Clemson Baseball are very high, and the team’s recent on-field performance has not met those of our administration, our coaching staff, our student-athletes or our loyal fanbase. Clemson Baseball is a proud program, and we, as a department, are committed to doing all we can to return our program to national prominence. We will work with our student-athletes to ensure that the transition process is successful.”

Assistant Coach Bradley LeCroy and Director of Operations Brad Owens will oversee the program while the search is conducted.