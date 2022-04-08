Clemson Baseball Looks To Take Momentum from Georgia Win to Notre Dame

Clemson (19-9, 2-6) at #13 Notre Dame (17-5, 5-4)

Friday-5:00 PM

Saturday-2:00 PM

Sunday-1:00 PM

ACC Network Extra

The past 4 games continued to show the trend that this Clemson team is talented enough to play with anyone in the country, but not consistent in doing that. Clemson opened last weekend series with a 14-3 win over NC State before dropping the next two games. Tuesday night’s gritty win over #14 Georgia showed a lot of great things. It was nice to see the Tigers hold on to a close lead.

So now, Clemson heads to a very tough foe to try to make a little noise in conference play. The (slightly) encouraging thing is Notre Dame is coming in off getting swept against Louisville. Unfortunately, the weekend before they swept NC State in two games, with one game being canceled for weather. To add more to the concerns list, we’re looking at temps in the upper thirties and lower forties for Friday and Saturday, and the last time we saw Clemson in cold weather, the Tigers were getting embarrassed by Pitt. It also may snow Saturday at Notre Dame. I don’t particularly feel good about us trying to get our bearings in the cold against a Top 15 team, but those are the cards we’re dealt.

Second baseman Carter Putz is the hitting leader on the club with .366. Outfielder Brooks Coetzee leads the Irish with 6 homers, which matches his total for last season.

The thing to remember is this Notre Dame team can and does put up some big scores. Their loss last Friday to Louisville was a 16-11 game. Hopefully the Tigers bats can get warm early, because we’ll probably need them. But hey, maybe the Rally Lizard will help us.