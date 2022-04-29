Clemson Baseball: It’s in the Cards

Clemson (28-14, 6-11) @ #16 Louisville (28-12, 11-7). Friday-6:00 PM ACCNX

Saturday- 1:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday- 1:00 PM ACCNX

And just like that, Clemson once again is playing like the exciting squad that opened the year off. Clemson has claimed back to back ACC series over Wake and Florida State, and this week pounded in state foes Presbyterian and Wofford. Okay, for casual baseball watchers that last part may not sound all that impressive, but Wofford came into the game ranked as high as #22 in the polls, and Presbyterian beat South Carolina. Honestly, when this Wofford game got added to the schedule a few weeks ago, I was not expecting us to beat them. Max Wagner looks like the best power hitter in the ACC (maybe the country) and Caden Grice looks like the old slugging Caden, albeit in his new #99 jersey. Really, the big thing that concerns me is the starting pitching’s tendency to give up first inning runs. During this hot stretch, we’ve started out by spotting the opposition runs early, and coming back. It’s been mostly fine as we have the ability to come back but I would feel much more comfortable if we can cut that down before the postseason. There’s also the fear we get into another situation like the Coastal Carolina game in March where we gave up 10 runs in the first.

So now, the red hot Tigers head to the land of bourbon and horse racing, Louisville, Kentucky, just a week before the Kentucky Derby. The Cardinals are #16 in the nation. They’re coming off a series win against NC State and a midweek 11-4 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. However, the week prior UofL was swept by the Florida State team that Clemson just took down.

The weather looks great for some baseball this weekend in Louisville, with highs in the 70’s and 80’s. Sunday morning may have a bit of rain but it looks to clear out by first pitch.