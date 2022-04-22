Clemson Baseball: A New Hope?

Florida State (23-13, 10-8) @ Clemson (24-14, 4-10)

FRIDAY, April 22, 2022

ACCNX

6:00 p.m.

FSU: LHP Parker Messick (5-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. CU: RHP Mack Anglin (4-3, 3.18 ERA)

SATURDAY, April 23, 2022

ACCNX

3:00 p.m.

FSU: LHP Bryce Hubbart (6-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. CU: TBA

SUNDAY, April 24, 2022

ACCNX

1:00 p.m.

FSU: RHP Carson Montgomery (4-1, 3.79 ERA) vs. CU: TBA.

I’m not breaking out the champagne yet, but you have to absolutely love what Clemson baseball has shown over the past week. Clemson gritted out a series win at ranked Wake Forest, followed that up by beating a top-10 UGA team in Athens to get the season sweep of the Dawgs and the SEC, and then finished with a nice 12-2 win over East Tennessee State. Sure, the ETSU win doesn’t look as shiny as those other wins, but that game could’ve easily been a letdown game after a big week, and it wasn’t. Also, it appears that Caden Grice may have broken out of his slump. There’s a lot of work to be done before we can even talk post-season, but a series win this weekend keeps us trending in the right direction.

So, let’s talk about the Noles for a bit, shall we? This week they rallied to get an 11th inning win over ranked Georgia Southern. That’s a big win over a Peach State foe, given that Georgia Tech took a series from the Noles a few weeks back, and early this season they lost to Georgia's finest baseball team, the Mercer University Bears. FSU is coming off a sweep of Louisville last weekend.

The Seminoles are 3-5 away from the friendly confines of Dick Howser Stadium. I’m glad we get this one at home because the Section B Animals always make it a rough place to play. It looks like fantastic weather in TigerTown this weekend with highs in the 80’s. Definitely a good weekend to get to the ballpark a few hours early with a cooler and maybe a grill for some tailgating, then head into the Doug and help the boys send FSU packing!