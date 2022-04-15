Clemson Baseball: Wake Me Up Inside

Clemson (20-12, 2-9) @ Wake Forest (26-7, 9-6)

Friday-7:00 PM ACCN

Saturday- 4:30 PM ACCNX

Sunday- 1:00 PM ACCNX

Clemson, as expected, could never get the bats heated up in frigid South Bend and got swept by Notre Dame. The Tigers now sit at just 2-9 in ACC play and have yet to win a conference series. Once again, Clemson gives us a taste of hope with a midweek win. But at this point is there any reason think we can carry it into the weekend?

So what of the Deacs? Well, they look solid, are third in the ACC Atlantic, and have a few impressive wins, including a series win at Georgia Tech that included the Deacs plating 27 runs in the middle game. They’re coming off a sweep of Duke, and a midweek win over UNCG. Catcher Brendan Tinsman brings the pop to the lineup with 12 homers. First baseman Nick Kurtz also swings a decently big bat in the leadoff spot.

Friday night’s starter for Wake Forest is Rhett Lowder, He’s 7-1 with a 2.30 ERA. If (big IF there) Clemson steals Friday night, I’ll be over the moon. My expectations here have gotten pretty low, but as Panic! At the Disco said, you gotta have high hopes. The important thing to remember is enjoy your Easter weekend, and if the game gets rough Friday, remember you could always be me, who will be watching this game simultaneously with a do or die Atlanta Hawks play-in game.