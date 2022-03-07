How Sweep It Is: Clemson Baseball Sweeps South Carolina

Game 1: Clemson 3 South Carolina 2

I’ll be honest: when Josiah Sightler crushed the late-game solo blast for the Gamecocks, I thought the game was over. Clemson’s offense was having a devil of a time with Will Sanders and it felt like one of those nights. And then, Jonathan French happened. A solo shot in the top of the 8th and we were all knotted up. Then in the top of the 9th, Bryar Hawkins, who often took the brunt of some bad umpiring on the night, ripped the RBI single to bring home Dylan Brewer, putting Clemson up 3-2. And that’s all the Tigers needed to get win #1.

Game 2: Clemson 10 South Carolina 2.

Once again, the Cocks were on the board early, with a run in the top of the first. But all in all, it didn’t matter. Some walks, a wild pitch, and a few hits got Clemson up 4-1 after the fourth and the Tigers never looked back. They added another run in the fifth when Tyler Corbitt scored off a throwing error; some walks, a hit, and erratic pitching plated Clemson 3 in the seventh. Clemson struck once more in the 8th, putting the finishing touches on a 10-2 whooping. It was a fantastic night at Segra Field, which is a great venue, but man, they have to figure out the beer situation - a person could easily miss two innings in those lines.

Game 3: Clemson 5 South Carolina 2.

On the day when the Braves’ World Series trophy was in town, Clemson put on yet another stellar performance to sweep up the chickens. Benjamin Blackwell had a bases-loaded hit by pitch to score Bryar Hawkins and kick off Clemson’s 3 run inning. Sakerlina added two runs later in the game, but Cooper Ingle’s homer and Jonathan French’s RBI single in the 8th gave Clemson enough insurance to comfortably finish out the 5-2 win.

Clemson is now 11-0. The Tigers host East Tennessee State Tuesday and face Michigan State in Greenville on Wednesday, before hosting Northeastern next weekend. For the Gamecocks, they host Xavier on Tuesday before hosting another big series against Texas.