Tiger Baseball Hosts Coastal Carolina and Winthrop in Midweek Action

After a 14-0 start to the season, their best since the 1992, the Tigers stumbled for the first time last weekend in the series finale against Northeastern. And then, the Tigers fell again the following Tuesday at home to Georgia State. And then in came the Miami Hurricanes, and the Tigers dropped the first two contests and ultimately the series.

Sitting at four straight losses on a Sunday afternoon, you had to be wondering what head space Monte Lee and his ball club were in. After the highs of a 14-0 start, one that includes a sweep of your arch-rival, four straight losses can feel like a season derailing momentum shift. The response was anything but.

Clemson jumped out early in the series finale with the Hurricanes and never looked back en route to a 20-5 Sunday victory, ending the four-game skid and restoring momentum within the program. Losing the opening ACC series hurts, but the response on Sunday was enough for me to continue belief that this team won’t lay down and roll over when the adversity hits.

Now, the Tigers turn their attention to a five-game week sled ahead, beginning on Tuesday night with a home contest against in-state foe Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers enter the contest at 11-7-1 (yes, Coastal tied in its last game with UL Monroe due to a travel curfew). Clemson leads the overall series with Coastal, 47-10, with a 34-6 record at Doug Kingsmore. Ol’ Gary Gilmore is still leading the Chants in his 27th season in Conway, one that includes the 2016 National Championship season.

Following Tuesday’s matchup, the Tigers will face the Winthrop Eagles at home on Wednesday night. The Eagles enter the contest at 5-13 and have not won a road game this season yet. Led by 12th-year head coach Tom Riginos, a former Clemson assistant, the Eagles are looking for just their eighth win all time against the Tigers. Clemson leads the series, 23-7.

This weekend the Tigers will travel to Pittsburgh as they continue ACC play.

For information on Tuesday and Wednesday’s contests, check out below.

Tuesday vs. Coastal Carolina (11-7-1)

First pitch: 6 p.m.

TV: ACC Network Extra

Starters: RHP Elliot Carney (CCU) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (Clemson)

Wednesday vs. Winthrop (5-13)

First pitch: 6 p.m.

TV: ACC Network Extra

Starters: TBA