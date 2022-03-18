Clemson Baseball Looks to Right the Ship Against the Ranked Miami Hurricanes

#23 Miami (11-5, 2-1 ACC) @ #15 Clemson (14-2, 0-0 ACC)

Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

ACC Network Extra (ESPN App)

After a blistering 14-0 start, Clemson has cooled down a bit with an 0-2 slide, featuring a Sunday loss to Northeastern and a Tuesday 6-1 loss against Georgia State where Tiger pitching had a rather forgetful performance and the offense couldn’t get anything going. As good as the Tigers have looked so far, the past two games will make fans a bit anxious as Miami comes to town for Clemson’s first ACC series. The Canes have consistently been a thorn in Clemson’s side, and last year was no different as Miami swept Clemson in a series that, at times, looked like glorified batting practice for the U.

So what do we know about about Miami? Well, like Clemson, Miami suffered their first season loss to a little school in the Boston area. Harvard upset Miami back in February to open a 3 game series in which Miami won the next two. The Canes also lost 2 of 3 to instate rival Florida. They bounced back to take 2 of 3 in their ACC opener against Boston College last weekend, but then fell 10-5 in a midweek game to UCF, who seems to be becoming the bully in the Sunshine State in multiple sports.

First baseman CJ Kayfus is the leadoff hitter and jewel of the Canes’ offense, hitting .339 with 21 hits and 18 runs on the year. Kayfus had an impressive freshman campaign and was named to the All-Gainesville Regional Team in the postseason.

Tonight the Canes will throw lefty Carson Palmquist against Mack Anglin. Carson is 3-1 on the year with a 5.21 ERA. Saturday will see Miami’s Karson Ligon against Nick Hoffman. Karson with a K is aptly named as he’s the team leader in strikeouts with 25. He’s 2-1 with a 1.71 ERA. Sunday Clemson trots out Nick Clayton, and Miami has yet to name a pitcher.

The weather in the area may be dicey this weekend, particularly tonight and Sunday. As of this writing, the games are still scheduled as planned, but make sure to check Clemson baseball’s social media pages or Clemsontigers.com for updates.